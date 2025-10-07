Dubai Airport to hit 100 million passengers in just 18 months, DXB CEO confirms

Paul Griffiths reveals record-breaking timeline as Dubai Air Show 2025 prepares to launch
Dubai: Dubai International Airport will smash through the 100 million passenger threshold in the next 18 months, CEO Paul Griffiths has revealed.
The timeline was revealed at a press conference ahead of the Dubai Air Show 2025. “Over the next 18 months, DXB alone expects to cross the amazing 100 million passenger market, which will be an amazing event, and we're very proud to be the global hub of choice for so many people," Griffiths said.
The 18-month target underscores the breakneck pace of Dubai's aviation expansion, with growth in the UAE "continues to break all records", according to Griffiths.
This milestone will place Dubai International firmly amongst the world's elite airports, with the 100 million passenger mark representing a level of traffic that only a handful of aviation hubs globally can match.
The announcement comes as the region experiences unprecedented demand, driven by Dubai's position as a connecting point between East and West and its reputation as a global tourism and business destination.
More to follow...
