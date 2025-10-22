Traffic Surge: Sharjah Airport handles 5.1 million passengers in third quarter of 2025

Passenger growth outpaces last year as flights and cargo volumes also rise
Sharjah Airport handled 5,127,120 passengers in the third quarter of 2025, with the number of passengers rising to 5,127,120. This marks a year-on-year increase of 16.7 per cent from 4.39 million in the same period of 2024.
Flight activity also increased. Scheduled and non-scheduled flights reached 30,737, up 10.7 per cent from 27,758 a year ago. A separate tally of aircraft movements showed a 4.3 per cent rise to 54,953 from 52,695.
Cargo volumes grew 3.9 per cent to 48,073 tonnes from 46,284 tonnes, while sea-air freight posted a sharper 32.8 per cent jump to 4,296 tonnes from 3,236 tonnes.
Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) Chairman, Ali Salim Al Midfa, said: “The results reflect the airport’s continued operational growth and its vital role in supporting the aviation sector in line with Sharjah’s long-term development plans.”
The airport authority said the gains reflect higher demand for both passenger and freight services.
