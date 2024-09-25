Abu Dhabi: In the first half of 2024, UAE's airports experienced a 14.2 per cent increase in passenger traffic, handling over 71.7 million travellers compared to 62.8 million in the same period last year, latest data issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) showed.

"Passenger traffic at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airports surged, increasing by 33.8% and 8% Y-o-Y, respectively," according to the Quarterly Economic Review, which added that the Zayed International Airport welcomed over 13.7 million passengers in the first half of 2024, taking advantage of the top-tier facilities and services.