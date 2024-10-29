Abu Dhabi: Year-to-date passenger traffic at Abu Dhabi Airports collectively rose to 21.7 million, representing a 31.2 per cent increase compared to the 16.5 million passengers served during the same period in 2023.

In the third quarter alone, 7.7 million passengers passed through its airports, a 27 per cent increase compared to Q3 2023. Moreover, on August 2, Zayed International Airport—the Emirate’s main hub—reported its busiest day on record, facilitating the travel of 92,677 passengers.

“This surge in passenger numbers underlines Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a preferred hub for both leisure and business travellers, particularly during the peak summer season,” Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the Emirate’s five airports, said in a statement.

The operator said an expanded route network spurred the growth in passenger traffic through existing airline partners, the addition of new airlines, including Turkmenistan Airlines, Hainan Airlines, US Bangla, British Airways, Akasa Air, flynas, and Air Samarkand, and the resumption of Aeroflot’s seasonal operations.

The expansion of airlines also reinforces the growth of Zayed International Airport (AUH), recognised as the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in terms of international seat capacity (Official Airline Guide).

Aircraft movements

Aircraft movements also saw a positive trend, reaching 185,485 y-t-d, a 10.2 per cent increase compared to 168,377 movements during the same period in 2023.

The statement explained that London maintained its position as the top destination, followed by Mumbai, Kochi, Cairo, and Doha.

As of September 30, point-to-point traffic increased by 27.3 per cent compared to last year, with Abu Dhabi welcoming 10.3 million passengers. Transfer traffic rose significantly by 36 per cent to 10.9 million passengers.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The addition of new airlines and the strong performance of our existing partners reflect the confidence in Abu Dhabi as a leading aviation hub.” She added, “This confidence is also reflected in our cargo operations, and we remain committed to investing in our infrastructure and services to enhance connectivity and trade further, strengthening our position as a key player in the global aviation landscape.”

Dh85 million cargo investment

Cargo throughput also witnessed solid growth, reaching 572,000 metric tonnes year-to-date, marking a 23 per cent growth compared to 465,000 metric tonnes achieved during the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by increased demand for belly-hold capacity and freighter services.

Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ) has signed two Musataha agreements to enhance its warehousing capabilities to support this expansion, the airport said.