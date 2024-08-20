Abu Dhabi: Passenger traffic at the UAE’s airports surged by 14.2 per cent in the first half of 2024, state news agency WAM reported Tuesday. During this period, the airports handled over 71.75 million passengers, compared to 62.79 million last year.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), attributed the significant growth in the aviation sector to continued investment in infrastructure development and regulatory enhancements, as well as advancing digital transformation in civil aviation.

Al Suwaidi said the competitive performance and international reputation of UAE national carriers are reflected in these growth indicators.

He said, “We are optimistic about the future, and the country is taking planned steps to further expand and grow in this vital sector. We are committed to ensuring the highest levels of safety and security, adopting new technologies to enhance the passenger experience, and establishing the country as a key hub for air transport in the region and a major player in the global aviation network.”

The number of arrivals in UAE airports during the first half of the year was 20,274,694 passengers, departures totaled 21,090,750 passengers, and transit passengers numbered 30,391,978, WAM reported. Last month, Abu Dhabi Airports announced it welcomed 13.9 million passengers in the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport surged to 44.9 million despite the torrential rains in April and several flight cancellations amid regional disruptions.

Al Suwaidi also said that the GCAA is working with federal and local partners, as well as national carriers, to explore and develop cooperative relationships in air transport with existing markets as well as to identify opportunities for entering new markets.

He also said that the GCAA has successfully signed air transport agreements with over 90 per cent of the world’s countries and remains dedicated to advancing development and expansion plans to boost the competitive standing of the UAE’s civil aviation sector on the global stage.

Air cargo traffic in the first half of the year reached 2,162,786 tonnes, comprising 528,430 tons of imports, 245,217 tonnes of exports, and 1,389,136 tons of transit cargo, said GCAA. National carriers accounted for 68 per cent of the total air cargo traffic.