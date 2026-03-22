Kuwait submits protest to ICAO over Iran airspace violations

Civil Aviation Authority says Tehran’s serious violations endanger passengers
Dubai: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority has submitted a formal protest to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) over what it described as serious violations of the country’s airspace and attacks affecting Kuwait International Airport.
In a statement, the authority said the move follows incidents it attributed to Iran that it said infringed on Kuwait’s sovereignty and endangered aviation safety.
Officials said the attacks constituted a clear violation of international conventions governing civil aviation, exposing passengers, airline operators and airport staff to significant risks, as well as threatening airport infrastructure.
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The authority added that the incidents disrupted air navigation, forcing the suspension of all flights and resulting in substantial financial losses for the civil aviation sector.
It also said the events led to injuries and posed a direct threat to the safety and security of passengers and facilities.
Kuwait called on ICAO to address the violations in line with international aviation laws and to help safeguard the safety and stability of global air transport.