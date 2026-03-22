GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Kuwait submits protest to ICAO over Iran airspace violations

Civil Aviation Authority says Tehran’s serious violations endanger passengers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kuwait
Kuwait
Archive

Dubai: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority has submitted a formal protest to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) over what it described as serious violations of the country’s airspace and attacks affecting Kuwait International Airport.

In a statement, the authority said the move follows incidents it attributed to Iran that it said infringed on Kuwait’s sovereignty and endangered aviation safety.

Officials said the attacks constituted a clear violation of international conventions governing civil aviation, exposing passengers, airline operators and airport staff to significant risks, as well as threatening airport infrastructure.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The authority added that the incidents disrupted air navigation, forcing the suspension of all flights and resulting in substantial financial losses for the civil aviation sector.

It also said the events led to injuries and posed a direct threat to the safety and security of passengers and facilities.

Kuwait called on ICAO to address the violations in line with international aviation laws and to help safeguard the safety and stability of global air transport.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fire extinguished near Dubai Airport after drone strike

Fire extinguished near Dubai Airport after drone strike

1m read
The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security.

UAE intercepts Iran missiles, drones: March 16 timeline

3m read
Kuwait limits on-site government workforce to 30%

Kuwait limits on-site government workforce to 30%

2m read
Several countries in the region suspend and restrict airspace operations amid escalating security tensions.

Gulf airspace closures latest updates: UAE, Qatar

2m read