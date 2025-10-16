Faster airport procedures, streamlined bookings: How UAE GCAA’s AI strategy will impact you

GCAA's Zero Bureaucracy Programme saved 32,000 working hours and cut 4mn kg of carbon
Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE unveiled on Wednesday a comprehensive artificial intelligence strategy that will reshape how aviation services operate across the UAE, from streamlined bookings to faster airport procedures.
In its second phase rollout, GCAA Director General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the civil aviation body plans to integrate AI technologies into its services and operational processes through a series of transformative initiatives.
These include launching the GCAA National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, enhancing operational processes with advanced technologies, and developing smart applications designed to improve the experience of both customers and employees.
The authority said it also plans to strengthen integration with both public and private sector partners, expand the use of predictive analytics for planning and monitoring. It also plans to implement intelligent systems for performance and service quality management.
In September, it launched F.O.C.U.S. (Flight Operations Centralised Unified System) - a digital platform that serves as a centralised gateway for obtaining operational approvals for flights to and from UAE airports.
Earlier this year, GCAA introduced a new national regulation to ensure the safe integration of drones into the country’s airspace alongside traditional aircraft.
This was revealed at the Zero Bureaucracy Forum in Civil Aviation held in Dubai. Al Suwaidi revealed results from the programme’s first phase, which delivered 52 completed Zero Bureaucracy processes in 2024.
The numbers are striking. The initiative, so far, has reduced more than 496 procedures, eliminated over 90 requirements, and removed 82 documents entirely. These changes resulted in savings of more than 32,000 working hours and reduced carbon emissions by more than 4 million kilograms during 2024.
The forum, held at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, brought together representatives from Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Airports, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Sharjah International Airport, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, among others.
"Innovation and agile governance are key to sustaining our sector’s leadership," Al Suwaidi said. The programme is expected to deliver further improvements throughout 2025.
