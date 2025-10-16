GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Faster airport procedures, streamlined bookings: How UAE GCAA’s AI strategy will impact you

GCAA's Zero Bureaucracy Programme saved 32,000 working hours and cut 4mn kg of carbon

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Faster airport procedures, streamlined bookings: How UAE GCAA’s AI strategy will impact you
Supplied

Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE unveiled on Wednesday a comprehensive artificial intelligence strategy that will reshape how aviation services operate across the UAE, from streamlined bookings to faster airport procedures.

In its second phase rollout, GCAA Director General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the civil aviation body plans to integrate AI technologies into its services and operational processes through a series of transformative initiatives.

These include launching the GCAA National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, enhancing operational processes with advanced technologies, and developing smart applications designed to improve the experience of both customers and employees.

The authority said it also plans to strengthen integration with both public and private sector partners, expand the use of predictive analytics for planning and monitoring. It also plans to implement intelligent systems for performance and service quality management.

In September, it launched F.O.C.U.S. (Flight Operations Centralised Unified System) - a digital platform that serves as a centralised gateway for obtaining operational approvals for flights to and from UAE airports.

Earlier this year, GCAA introduced a new national regulation to ensure the safe integration of drones into the country’s airspace alongside traditional aircraft.

Zero Bureaucracy

This was revealed at the Zero Bureaucracy Forum in Civil Aviation held in Dubai. Al Suwaidi revealed results from the programme’s first phase, which delivered 52 completed Zero Bureaucracy processes in 2024.

The numbers are striking. The initiative, so far, has reduced more than 496 procedures, eliminated over 90 requirements, and removed 82 documents entirely. These changes resulted in savings of more than 32,000 working hours and reduced carbon emissions by more than 4 million kilograms during 2024.

The forum, held at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, brought together representatives from Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Airports, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Sharjah International Airport, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, among others.

"Innovation and agile governance are key to sustaining our sector’s leadership," Al Suwaidi said. The programme is expected to deliver further improvements throughout 2025.

More to follow...

Related Topics:
UAE AirportsUAE TravelDubai travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Supercharged by the powerful M5 chip, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers even more performance and takes the next big leap in AI for the Mac.

New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Vision Pro with M5 launched

36m ago5m read
Nadra announces digital services making it easier for Pakistani citizens to apply for birth and death certificates.

Pakistan: Getting birth, death certificates made easier

2m read
The certification enables dans to operate a specialised platform for managing drone traffic across UAE airspace.

UAE issues first drone traffic management license

2m read
The regulation represents a strategic shift from traditional, reactive models to a coordinated, performance-based approach

UAE issues new airport crisis management regulation

2m read