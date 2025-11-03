GOLD/FOREX
UAE fast-tracks certification for multiple eVTOL aircraft

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to soon certify multiple passenger, cargo models

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: The UAE is accelerating plans to bring electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft into commercial use, with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) fast-tracking certification for multiple passenger and cargo models.

The move positions the country at the forefront of global advanced air mobility, setting the groundwork for future air taxi and urban transport systems in line with the UAE’s innovation-driven aviation strategy.

The GCAA said the certification programme follows a rigorous, evidence-based process that spans technical assessment, flight testing, and operational evaluation. Each project is being advanced on individual timelines based on readiness and compliance with safety and performance standards.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said the UAE remains among the first nations to establish a regulatory framework for next-generation air transport. “Our approach prioritises safety and reliability at every stage, ensuring innovation in aviation proceeds with the same discipline that defines our oversight system,” he said.

Dedicated teams are now working on each eVTOL programme, bringing together technical, operational, and regulatory specialists from both UAE entities and international certification bodies. The aim is to integrate new air mobility technologies safely and efficiently into the national aviation ecosystem.

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of Aviation Safety Affairs, said the certification pathway is designed to enable innovation while maintaining full regulatory transparency. “We’re building a structured and efficient process that supports technological advancement without compromising safety,” he noted.

The GCAA underscored that all eVTOL aircraft under review are undergoing comprehensive testing in partnership with manufacturers to ensure full compliance with global aviation standards.

The announcement comes as the GCAA hosts the UAE Aviation Safety Conference 2025, themed “AI and the Future of Aviation Safety: Intelligent Skies, Safer Flights.” The event gathers policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping safer, smarter air transport systems.

Related Topics:
UAE Travel

