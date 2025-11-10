Sharjah Airport launches home check-in service for easier, faster travel

Dubai: Passengers flying from Sharjah International Airport can now check in for their flights from the comfort of their homes. The airport has introduced a Home Check-In service, designed to make travel smoother, faster, and more convenient — especially during peak holiday periods.

Travellers can book the service through Sharjah Airport’s website www.sharjahairport.ae, by calling 800 745424, or via the “SHJ Home Check-In” mobile app. Bookings must be made at least eight hours before flight departure.

The new service allows travellers to complete all check-in steps before arriving at the airport, including boarding pass issuance and baggage drop-off. Once at the airport, passengers can proceed directly to passport control.

The authority said the Home Check-In service reflects its goal of “providing passengers with comfort, accuracy, and flexibility” at every stage of their journey.

Sharjah Airport said the move is part of its broader push to enhance passenger convenience and reduce congestion at check-in counters. It aligns with the airport’s efforts to integrate technology and improve efficiency in line with international standards.

The service caters to families, business travellers, and anyone looking to save time at the terminal. Airport staff collect luggage directly from homes, offices, or hotels within Sharjah in this first phase of rollout.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

