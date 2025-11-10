Sharjah Airport launches home check-in service for easier, faster travel

Travellers can finish check-in, get boarding passes, and drop bags before reaching airport
Dubai: Passengers flying from Sharjah International Airport can now check in for their flights from the comfort of their homes. The airport has introduced a Home Check-In service, designed to make travel smoother, faster, and more convenient — especially during peak holiday periods.
The new service allows travellers to complete all check-in steps before arriving at the airport, including boarding pass issuance and baggage drop-off. Once at the airport, passengers can proceed directly to passport control.
Travellers can book the service through Sharjah Airport’s website www.sharjahairport.ae, by calling 800 745424, or via the “SHJ Home Check-In” mobile app. Bookings must be made at least eight hours before flight departure.
Sharjah Airport offers three packages based on the number of bags:
Coral Package: Dh145 for one to two bags
Silver Package: Dh165 for three to four bags
Gold Package: Dh185 for up to six bags
Extra bags can be added for Dh20 each, subject to the airline’s baggage policy.
The service caters to families, business travellers, and anyone looking to save time at the terminal. Airport staff collect luggage directly from homes, offices, or hotels within Sharjah in this first phase of rollout.
Sharjah Airport said the move is part of its broader push to enhance passenger convenience and reduce congestion at check-in counters. It aligns with the airport’s efforts to integrate technology and improve efficiency in line with international standards.
The authority said the Home Check-In service reflects its goal of “providing passengers with comfort, accuracy, and flexibility” at every stage of their journey.
