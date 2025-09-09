What reinforces this resilience is scale. The UAE’s sovereign wealth and public pension assets now exceed USD 2.4 trillion, the third largest globally after the U.S. and China. This is not just a number; it is confidence capital. In a moment of global stress, investors and counterparties know that behind the market lies one of the largest reserve positions in the world. That is why capital continues to flow into the UAE, even when other markets see outflows.