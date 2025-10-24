Luxury watches now better than gold for UAE buyers? Investment values surge

In an era marked by inflation, volatile equities, and currency swings, investors are turning to tangible investments that hold value. Luxury timepieces have proven profitable, with global indices tracking pre-owned watch prices showing long-term appreciation even after a brief correction in 2023.

As inflation, market volatility, and currency fluctuations reshape global wealth strategies, UAE buyers are increasingly viewing timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet as both symbols of prestige and stores of value.

The emirate’s open trade policies, tax advantages, and access to regional and international buyers have also positioned it as a natural hub for watch collectors and investors. Retailers in Dubai Mall’s dedicated watch precincts report rising interest not only from buyers but also from collectors seeking appreciation potential, according to Chrono24 and WatchCharts data.

According to New World Wealth, Dubai now counts more than 86,000 millionaires, 251 centi-millionaires, and 23 billionaires — a base that has helped make it one of the world’s top five cities for luxury-asset investment.

In markets like India, luxury watch sales are expanding by over 11 % annually, while the UAE remains one of the top destinations for Swiss watch exports, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH).

Research from MarkNtel Advisors places the market at US $53.9 billion in 2024, with expectations to climb to US $72.9 billion by 2030 — a growth rate of more than 5 % annually.

According to Statista, global revenue in the luxury watch market is projected to reach US $63.7 billion in 2025 and expand at an annual rate of 3.8 % through 2030.

Analysts describe the correction as a “healthy normalization” that has shifted the focus from speculative flipping toward longer-term holding and collecting. According to Morgan Stanley and LuxConsult, the top five Swiss brands now control nearly 60 % of global market value, underscoring how brand concentration strengthens long-term pricing power.

Market data from WatchCharts shows that despite a mild correction since 2023, the average value of top-traded luxury watches remains over 30 % higher than pre-pandemic levels. Certain models — such as the Rolex Daytona, Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711, and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak — have retained or regained much of their pandemic-era surge in value.

Growing demand: Rising global wealth, especially in Asia and the Middle East, continues to push demand for collectible timepieces. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar together account for more than 8 % of global Swiss watch imports, as per FH data.

For UAE investors, the message is clear — luxury watches aren’t just for collectors anymore. They’ve become a serious, data-backed investment. In a region where portfolios often include property, gold, and art, watches are now emerging as the next tangible way to diversify and protect long-term wealth.

The global luxury watch market is changing fast. Brands are using new technology like blockchain for authentication, turning to recycled materials, and creating designs that mix tradition with innovation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.