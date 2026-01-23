Passengers can now carry up to two litres in hand luggage as new scanners go live
London: Heathrow Airport has become the latest major international hub to scrap the long-standing 100ml limit on hand luggage, allowing passengers to carry containers of up to two liters through security, the BBC reported.
Heathrow said the change follows the full rollout of new high-tech CT scanners across all its terminals. The scanners allow passengers to keep liquids and electronic items such as laptops inside their bags, removing the need for clear plastic bags.
According to the BBC, Heathrow is now the largest airport in the world to have fully deployed the new screening technology. The rule change applies only to flights departing from Heathrow, and passengers are advised to check security rules at their return airports.
Heathrow said the scanners can process thousands of passengers per hour while maintaining security standards. Chief executive Thomas Woldbye told the BBC the £1 billion upgrade would mean travellers spend less time preparing for security and more time on their journey.
Several other UK airports, including Gatwick, Edinburgh and Birmingham, have already raised their liquid limits, while others are still waiting for approval from the Department for Transport, the BBC added.
Dubai International (DXB) moved in the same direction last year, making it one of the first major global airports to ease liquid and electronics rules.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths confirmed that trials were underway using advanced security scanners supplied by Smiths Detection — a British security technology company. The equipment allows passengers to leave liquids over 100ml and laptops inside their hand luggage.
Griffiths said improving efficiency was critical as DXB continues to grow without adding major new terminals. He noted that security screening is often the most frustrating part of the passenger journey, particularly restrictions on LAGs (liquids, aerosols and gels).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox