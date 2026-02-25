According to Dubai Airports’ security guidance, passengers may pack a maximum of 15 mobile phones in their luggage (excluding their personal device). However, the phones must be in the manufacturer’s original packaging. Otherwise, they may be confiscated.

According to industry projections, the global airport security market is expected to exceed $38 billion by 2035. In the UAE, the market is forecast to reach $3.2 billion by 2030, driven by rising passenger traffic and infrastructure investment. The 25th edition of the Airport Show will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“In the UAE, security authorities continue to adopt new airport screening technologies to detect and overcome threats. We have been pioneers in achieving a balance between high-level threat detection and improving the security standards of the passenger experience,” he said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.