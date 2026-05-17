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Eid Al Adha 2026: Tunisia, Turkey announce first day of Dhu Al Hijjah

Tunisia became the first country to officially announce the start of Dhu Al Hijjah

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Regional announcements align worshippers for upcoming Eid Al Adha observances
Regional announcements align worshippers for upcoming Eid Al Adha observances
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The crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah has been confirmed in both Tunisia and Turkey, with the two countries announcing Monday, May 18, as the first day of the Islamic month and Wednesday, May 27, as Eid Al Adha.

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Tunisia first to announce Dhu Al Hijjah start

Tunisia became the first country to officially confirm the start of Dhu Al Hijjah after declaring Saturday, May 16, as the 29th day of Dhu Al Qadah.

Turkey sets Dhu Al Hijjah date

Turkey also confirmed Monday, May 18, as the start of Dhu Al Hijjah, following a pre-calculated Islamic calendar based on astronomical calculations rather than physical moon sighting.

Saudi Arabia, UAE await crescent moon sighting

In most other Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, Sunday, May 17, has been set for the observation of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, with authorities expected to sight the moon on Sunday evening and announce official Eid Al Adha dates thereafter.

Related Topics:
EidEid Al AdhaTurkey

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