Eid Al Adha 2026: Tunisia, Turkey announce first day of Dhu Al Hijjah

Tunisia became the first country to officially announce the start of Dhu Al Hijjah
The crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah has been confirmed in both Tunisia and Turkey, with the two countries announcing Monday, May 18, as the first day of the Islamic month and Wednesday, May 27, as Eid Al Adha.
Tunisia became the first country to officially confirm the start of Dhu Al Hijjah after declaring Saturday, May 16, as the 29th day of Dhu Al Qadah.
Turkey also confirmed Monday, May 18, as the start of Dhu Al Hijjah, following a pre-calculated Islamic calendar based on astronomical calculations rather than physical moon sighting.
In most other Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, Sunday, May 17, has been set for the observation of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, with authorities expected to sight the moon on Sunday evening and announce official Eid Al Adha dates thereafter.