The most obvious route is through fluid loss. In everyday life, the body is usually well-equipped to keep things balanced. But in certain situations, illness being one of them, that balance can quickly be disrupted. Conditions that cause vomiting or diarrhoea can deplete fluids and minerals rapidly, while chronic digestive issues such as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) may interfere with the body’s ability to absorb key nutrients in the first place.