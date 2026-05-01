How much water do you need to drink in UAE summers? Hydration hacks explained

Master hydration with expert tips for surviving UAE's summer heat
Staying hydrated sounds easy enough, until the UAE summer turns up the heat. Suddenly, a 'quick sip of water', doesn’t quite cut it. Proper hydration is about timing, food choices, and helping your body actually absorb what you drink.
So if you’ve been wondering why you still feel drained despite your water bottle being glued to your hand, these hydration hacks might be your summer survival kit.
According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), the adequate total daily water intake is about 3.7 litres for men and 2.7 litres for women. This includes fluids from water, beverages, and food.
However, these are baseline guidelines. In hot climates like the UAE, especially during summer, fluid needs can increase significantly due to heavy sweating, heat exposure, and physical activity. The requirements could rise well above standard recommendations depending on lifestyle and conditions.
In practice, many people may need higher-than-average fluid intake during peak summer heat, particularly if they are active or spending time outdoors. The key is steady hydration throughout the day and replacing electrolytes lost through sweat.
As our experts have told us earlier, foods like watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and strawberries are made up of more than 80 per cent water, making them strong choices for hydration. These fruits also contain natural sugars that provide a gentle energy boost without causing sudden spikes or crashes in blood sugar levels.
Vegetables such as lettuce, celery, and zucchini are equally hydrating and can easily be added to salads or snacks throughout the day. They not only contribute to fluid intake but also support electrolyte balance, which is essential when the body is exposed to prolonged heat.
Dairy options like yogurt cannot be discounted, as they contain a high water content along with protein and probiotics that support gut health and digestion. Coconut water acts as a natural electrolyte drink, helping replenish potassium and sodium lost through sweat, especially after time outdoors or physical activity.
Light broths, such as vegetable or chicken soup, can also support hydration while providing essential minerals that help the body recover from heat stress.
Small sips, all day long
Hack it: Set simple hourly reminders and aim for a glass of water every hour. Think of it as hydration pacing, not hydration panic.
Snack smart
Water doesn’t always have to come from a bottle.
Foods like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges (all over 85 per cent water) help maintain fluid balance. Even yogurt, which is also around 85 per cent water, supports hydration while boosting gut health.
Then there’s coconut water, a natural electrolyte drink packed with potassium and sodium. Add in light vegetable or chicken broths, and you’ve got hydration with nourishment built in.
Why it works: Hydrating foods also help maintain energy and electrolyte balance.
Hack it: Try fruit skewers, chilled soups, or drop cucumber and mint into your water bottle for a refreshing change.
Balance water with electrolytes
If you’re sweating (especially during workouts), you’re not just losing water, you’re also losing sodium, potassium, and magnesium. Replacing only water can sometimes backfire.
Over-hydrating without electrolytes can even lead to hyponatremia (low sodium levels), particularly after intense exercise.
As experts like Sarah Lindsay (ROAR Gym) and Dr Ruhil Badiani (Cornerstone Clinic) have previously noted, a nutrient-rich diet is often enough to restore electrolytes.
That includes:
Yogurt (rich in potassium and magnesium)
Spinach & kale (magnesium, calcium, potassium, plus antioxidants)
Nuts, seeds, whole grains, dark chocolate (magnesium boost)
Bananas, avocados, coconut water (potassium top-up)
Science says: A study in Journal of Applied Physiology confirms that effective rehydration requires electrolytes, not just plain water.
Hack it: Go natural, coconut water works wonders, or mix lemon, a pinch of sea salt, and honey for a DIY electrolyte drink.
Chill out, literally
Cold drinks can actually help your body cope with heat better.
Science says: Research in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that cold water (4°C) reduces heat strain and improves performance compared to room-temperature water.
Hack it: Half-freeze your water bottle overnight and top it up before heading out. Add mint or lime.
Dial down the diuretics
Why it works: Caffeine and alcohol can increase fluid loss, especially when consumed in excess or without food.
Science says: A study in PLOS One showed that while moderate caffeine doesn't significantly dehydrate, anything over 300 mg per day (roughly 3 cups of coffee) may start tipping the balance .
Hack it: Match each coffee with a glass of water. Or, try iced herbal teas like hibiscus, which cool and hydrate without diuretic effects.
This article has been repurposed from a 2025 story on hydration hacks, published in Gulf News.