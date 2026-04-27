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'Amazing' tulips in bloom draw crowds to Keukenhof Park in the Netherlands

Millions of tulips bloom in Keukenhof, drawing global visitors each spring

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Visitors explore the vibrant displays at Keukenhof, the world-famous flower garden in Lisse.
Visitors explore the vibrant displays at Keukenhof, the world-famous flower garden in Lisse.
AP

Dubai: Millions of tulips have burst into colour at Keukenhof, the world-famous flower park located near Amsterdam. Open for just eight weeks each spring, the garden attracts tens of thousands of visitors daily from across the globe.

Spread across vast landscaped grounds, the vibrant display showcases tulips in a stunning variety of colours, shapes and sizes. Visitors expressed awe at the spectacle, with one remarking it was “amazing” and unlike anything they had imagined. Situated in Lisse, about 30 kilometres from Amsterdam, Keukenhof remains a must-visit seasonal attraction.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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