Millions of tulips bloom in Keukenhof, drawing global visitors each spring
Dubai: Millions of tulips have burst into colour at Keukenhof, the world-famous flower park located near Amsterdam. Open for just eight weeks each spring, the garden attracts tens of thousands of visitors daily from across the globe.
Spread across vast landscaped grounds, the vibrant display showcases tulips in a stunning variety of colours, shapes and sizes. Visitors expressed awe at the spectacle, with one remarking it was “amazing” and unlike anything they had imagined. Situated in Lisse, about 30 kilometres from Amsterdam, Keukenhof remains a must-visit seasonal attraction.