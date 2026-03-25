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Cherry blossoms draw crowds as they approach full bloom in Tokyo

Cherry blossoms, or sakura, hold deep cultural significance in Japan

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: Tokyo’s cherry blossom season is nearing its peak, drawing large crowds of locals and tourists eager to witness the city’s iconic spring spectacle. Parks and popular viewing spots are filling up as delicate pink and white blooms transform the capital’s landscape.

According to Japan’s weather agencies, the blossoms began flowering around March 19–21 this year, several days earlier than average due to unusually warm temperatures since mid-February. Full bloom is expected by late March, with the best viewing window lasting about a week before petals begin to fall.

Cherry blossoms, or sakura, hold deep cultural significance in Japan and mark a time of renewal and celebration. The seasonal tradition of “hanami,” or flower viewing, sees families and visitors gather under the trees to enjoy the fleeting beauty of the blooms, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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