Dubai: Tokyo’s cherry blossom season is nearing its peak, drawing large crowds of locals and tourists eager to witness the city’s iconic spring spectacle. Parks and popular viewing spots are filling up as delicate pink and white blooms transform the capital’s landscape.

According to Japan’s weather agencies, the blossoms began flowering around March 19–21 this year, several days earlier than average due to unusually warm temperatures since mid-February. Full bloom is expected by late March, with the best viewing window lasting about a week before petals begin to fall.

Cherry blossoms, or sakura, hold deep cultural significance in Japan and mark a time of renewal and celebration. The seasonal tradition of “hanami,” or flower viewing, sees families and visitors gather under the trees to enjoy the fleeting beauty of the blooms, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Video: AFP