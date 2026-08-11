GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Bybit sues North Korea over $1.5 billion crypto hack, wins court-ordered asset freeze

Crypto exchange says $48.4m has been recovered and another $30.5m frozen

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bybit sues North Korea over $1.5 billion crypto hack, wins court-ordered asset freeze
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has sued North Korea, its Reconnaissance General Bureau and the Lazarus Group over the $1.5 billion cyberattack that hit the platform in February 2025, securing a preliminary injunction to freeze identified stolen assets while it pursues further recovery.

Bybit said in a statement on Tuesday that the civil lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and targets the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, its intelligence agency and Lazarus Group, which US authorities have linked to the attack.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The court order prevents identified assets connected to the case from being transferred or dissipated while the litigation continues, according to Bybit. Unidentified individuals and entities holding or moving the funds have been named as John Doe defendants.

The company said the court found that “Bybit has demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits” when granting the preliminary injunction.

Millions recovered and frozen

The lawsuit adds a civil route to Bybit's wider effort to trace and recover funds from a theft that became one of the largest attacks on a cryptocurrency exchange.

Bybit said approximately $48.4 million in stolen assets has been recovered so far, while more than $30.5 million has been frozen across over 28 exchanges and custodians pending further legal and investigative action.

The company has worked with blockchain analytics firms, cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians and international law enforcement agencies since the February 2025 attack to track the movement of the stolen assets and disrupt attempts to launder them.

The Lazarus attack wasn't just an attack on Bybit. It was an attack on trust in our industry. That's why we've worked closely with investigators, exchanges, regulators, law enforcement, and now the courts. We hope this marks another step toward making crypto a much harder place for criminals to operate in and a much safer place for everyone else.
Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit

How the $1.5bn theft happened

The February 21, 2025 attack involved around 401,000 Ethereum tokens worth approximately $1.5 billion at the time.

Hackers compromised one of Bybit's suppliers and altered the digital wallet address being used for a transfer, leading the exchange to send the crypto assets to a wallet controlled by the attackers instead of its intended destination.

Bybit subsequently replenished the stolen assets through loans from investors and began efforts to trace the funds across public blockchain networks.

The company also launched its Lazarus Bounty programme, encouraging participants to identify the movement of stolen crypto and help exchanges and other services freeze assets linked to the theft.

Civil case runs alongside criminal investigations

Bybit said the lawsuit is being pursued independently of criminal investigations being handled by US law enforcement agencies.

The exchange continues to cooperate with authorities including the FBI, sharing blockchain intelligence and investigative findings that could support enforcement activity.

Legal action gives the company another way to preserve assets identified during the tracing process while criminal investigations continue.

Bybit said authorities in Germany have dismantled cryptocurrency exchange eXch, while German and Swiss authorities later disrupted Cryptomixer.io, two services the company said were linked to channels used for moving illicit proceeds.

The exchange said it plans to seek further judicial relief while continuing to invest in blockchain intelligence and work with regulators, exchanges and law enforcement agencies.

The civil proceedings remain ongoing, with Bybit saying it will continue to cooperate with authorities and provide further updates where permitted by the court.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Cryptocurrency

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pyongyang's force is growing stronger on the experience it is gaining while helping Moscow, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly warned of deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, often while appealing for more Western air-defence supplies.

Russia readying more N. Korean troops, missiles: Kyiv

1m read
Leader Kim Jong Un opens a party congress in North Korea.

N. Korea touts dog soup, home recipes to beat the heat

4m read
Ras Al Khaimah court sentences man to death for killing mother and two daughters in driveway dispute

Man kills mother, daughters in UAE, gets death sentence

3m read
North Korea to unveil policy of pursuing both nuclear forces, conventional weapons

N. Korea equipping destroyers with nuclear weapons: Kim

1m read