BTS made the announcement on their Instagram stories
BTS don't need the Grammys; it's the Grammys who need BTS.
That's the thrilled, overjoyed sentiment coursing the ARMY feeds at the moment. The septet made announced on Wednesday that it will not submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, choosing instead to step away from the race amid growing debate over the Recording Academy’s new Asian pop category.
And, they did it through their Instagram stories, and not their agency.
The group said:
“We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year,” BTS said. “We hope music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language.”
BTS also thanked ARMY and supporters around the world.
For many fans, the statement was striking precisely because it was restrained. There was no lengthy explanation, no dramatic takedown of the Recording Academy and no elaborate campaign. Just seven members, seven Instagram Stories and a clear decision.
And ARMY, unsurprisingly, had plenty to say.
Across social media, fans celebrated what they viewed as BTS taking control of their own narrative.
Some praised the group for what they called its integrity, pointing to the decision to make the statement directly through the members’ Instagram accounts rather than relying solely on their agency.
Others framed the move as the Grammys’ loss, with messages along the lines of “the Grammys fumbled BTS” and “we are proud of you” appearing across fan discussions.
The history behind the decision has been complicated. BTS had performed at the ceremony, received multiple nominations and repeatedly became part of the conversation around whether the awards had fully recognised their global impact.
Now, after years of that conversation, the group has decided not to submit at all.
The reaction has not simply been disappointment over BTS missing another awards season. Many ARMYs are instead celebrating what they see as the group choosing its own principles over another opportunity for industry validation.
The decision comes at a time when BTS is enjoying one of its strongest commercial runs.
The group’s fifth studio album, ARIRANG, released in March, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after recording 641,000 units in its opening week — marking the biggest debut week for a group album in more than a decade.
Its lead single, “SWIM,” also made history by entering the Billboard Hot 100 at the top spot, further cementing BTS’ position as one of the biggest acts in global music.
Despite this momentum, the group has chosen not to enter the Grammy race this year.
BTS’ announcement follows the Recording Academy’s decision in June to introduce Best Asian Pop Music Performance, one of five new categories added for the upcoming ceremony.
While the category was created to recognise the growing global influence of Asian pop music, critics have questioned whether separating Asian artists into a dedicated category limits their chances of competing in broader award fields.
Some have described the move as a form of segregation, arguing that artists should be recognised alongside all other performers rather than being divided by region.
BTS’ decision has reignited that conversation, with the group’s statement highlighting its desire for music to be appreciated beyond labels of language, geography or origin.
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