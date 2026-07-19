World Cup’s priciest souvenir? A $450 patch of natural grass from the final
Dubai: If you've ever looked at a football pitch and thought, "I'd love to have a piece of that in my living room," well, FIFA has heard you.
The football governing body is selling actual pieces of the grass pitch used for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York-New Jersey's MetLife Stadium—for a cool $450 (around Dh1,650) apiece.
Before you ask, yes, it's real grass.
Each fragment of the final's playing surface is preserved inside a sleek acrylic display case and comes with a USB keepsake, making it the ultimate flex for die-hard football fans or anyone with very specific home décor goals.
What makes it even more exclusive?
MetLife Stadium usually has artificial turf for NFL games. The natural grass was specially laid just for the World Cup, meaning these are genuine slices of football history.
There's a catch, though. The collector's item will only ship after the final and is currently available only to buyers in the US, UK and Europe.
Turns out, the hottest World Cup souvenir this year isn't a jersey or a match ball—it's a patch of grass.