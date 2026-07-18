Reporter, editors questioned over fabricated Dubai blast news
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has expanded its investigation into the publication and circulation of a false report claiming explosions were heard in central Dubai.
UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the investigation is continuing into the report, which contained inaccurate information that claimed explosions had taken place in central Dubai.
The Public Prosecution has recorded the statement of the reporter and summoned those responsible for preparing, approving and publishing the report.
Authorities are examining their roles, the procedures followed before publication, and whether legal and professional standards for verifying information were followed.
The investigation aims to determine responsibility and identify any required legal action based on the findings.
Dr Al Shamsi said the news agency’s decision to withdraw the report and issue an apology does not prevent the continuation of the investigation.
He added that legal responsibility will be determined based on the outcome of the probe and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.