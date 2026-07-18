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UAE Public Prosecution expands probe into false Dubai explosion report

Reporter, editors questioned over fabricated Dubai blast news

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Legal action weighed over unverified Dubai Downtown explosion claims in withdrawn report.
Legal action weighed over unverified Dubai Downtown explosion claims in withdrawn report.
AP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has expanded its investigation into the publication and circulation of a false report claiming explosions were heard in central Dubai.

UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the investigation is continuing into the report, which contained inaccurate information that claimed explosions had taken place in central Dubai.

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News agency staff summoned

The Public Prosecution has recorded the statement of the reporter and summoned those responsible for preparing, approving and publishing the report.

Authorities are examining their roles, the procedures followed before publication, and whether legal and professional standards for verifying information were followed.

The investigation aims to determine responsibility and identify any required legal action based on the findings.

Withdrawal and apology do not end investigation

Dr Al Shamsi said the news agency’s decision to withdraw the report and issue an apology does not prevent the continuation of the investigation.

He added that legal responsibility will be determined based on the outcome of the probe and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.

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