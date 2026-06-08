No injuries as fierce winds batter IGI, grounding three Air India aircraft
Dramatic videos circulating on social media show strong winds and heavy rain sweeping through Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday evening, displacing ground equipment and striking three parked Air India aircraft near Terminal 2.
Footage captures a passenger stepladder rolling into one of the planes amid the storm, highlighting the severity of the sudden weather.
The displaced equipment, used for boarding and deboarding operations, collided with two Airbus A320 aircraft at multiple points, while flying debris damaged the right-hand sliding window of a third plane.
Airport visuals show the aftermath, with the aircraft temporarily taken out of service for inspection and repairs.
Despite the dramatic scenes, officials confirmed that no one was injured. Airport staff and airline teams are seen in visuals securing the area and assessing damages once the storm passed.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that it has launched a probe into the incident.
Footage of the aircraft and surrounding ground equipment will play a key role in the investigation to determine whether safety procedures were properly followed during adverse weather conditions.
Two of the affected aircraft are expected to return to service soon, while the third may remain grounded for up to three weeks for extensive repairs.
Air India has adequate fleet capacity to manage passenger operations and does not anticipate disruptions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rainfall and gusty winds in the Delhi-NCR region over the coming days. Airport visuals show teams preparing for potential disruptions, highlighting the challenges posed by sudden storms.
The DGCA is examining whether proper procedures were followed to secure ground handling equipment during adverse weather. The agency will also determine the cause of the incident and whether compensation to the airline is warranted once the investigation is complete.
With inputs from IANS