Air India Delhi–New York flight engine sucks in baggage container

According to Air India, the aircraft had taken off from Delhi at 2.36 am but was unable to proceed after Iran shut its airspace, which the flight was scheduled to overfly. The crew decided to return to Delhi as a precaution.

The incident involved Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), which had been forced to return to the national capital shortly after take-off due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, airline officials said.

Dubai An Air India Airbus A350 suffered damage to one of its engines on Thursday after it sucked in an unsecured baggage container while taxiing in dense fog at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, forcing the aircraft to be grounded and triggering a probe by aviation authorities, Indian media reports said.

The Airbus A350, registered as VT-JLB, has been grounded for a detailed technical inspection and repairs. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe to determine how the baggage container came loose on the taxiway and entered the engine.

“Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine,” an Air India spokesperson said. The foreign object was later identified as an unsecured baggage container, which was sucked into the engine.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.