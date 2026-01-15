GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
India

Air India Delhi–New York flight engine sucks in baggage container

Aircraft ingested unsecured baggage container while taxiing in dense fog

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
The aircraft was safely brought to a designated parking stand and all passengers and crew remained unharmed, the airline said.
Dubai An Air India Airbus A350 suffered damage to one of its engines on Thursday after it sucked in an unsecured baggage container while taxiing in dense fog at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, forcing the aircraft to be grounded and triggering a probe by aviation authorities, Indian media reports said.

The incident involved Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), which had been forced to return to the national capital shortly after take-off due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, airline officials said.

According to Air India, the aircraft had taken off from Delhi at 2.36 am but was unable to proceed after Iran shut its airspace, which the flight was scheduled to overfly. The crew decided to return to Delhi as a precaution.

“Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine,” an Air India spokesperson said. The foreign object was later identified as an unsecured baggage container, which was sucked into the engine.

The aircraft was safely brought to a designated parking stand and all passengers and crew remained unharmed, the airline said.

Aircraft grounded, DGCA probes incident

The Airbus A350, registered as VT-JLB, has been grounded for a detailed technical inspection and repairs. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe to determine how the baggage container came loose on the taxiway and entered the engine.

“The aircraft is currently grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs, which may cause potential disruptions on select A350 routes,” the airline said.

Air India added that it was assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred.

“Safety remains the paramount priority for Air India, and the airline is committed to providing full support to passengers during this time,” the spokesperson said.

Due to the Iranian airspace closure, two other Air India flights — Delhi–Newark and Mumbai–New York (JFK) — were also cancelled on Thursday, airline sources said.

Second Air India aircraft returns with technical issue

The incident came amid another Air India flight scare earlier in the day.

In a separate event, Flight AI2380, operating from Delhi to Singapore with around 190 passengers on board, was forced to return to Delhi after the aircraft developed a technical issue mid-air.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had been airborne for nearly an hour when the crew received a fire warning related to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), prompting a precautionary decision to turn back.

“Following a suspected technical issue shortly after take-off, the operating crew elected to return to Delhi as a precaution,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were provided assistance at the airport. The flight later departed for Singapore on an alternative aircraft, the airline confirmed.

Focus on ground safety

Aviation experts said the A350 engine incident highlights concerns around ground handling and foreign object debris (FOD), especially during low-visibility operations such as foggy conditions.

The DGCA’s investigation is expected to examine airport ground protocols, baggage handling procedures, and compliance with safety norms to prevent similar incidents.

For now, Air India faces operational disruptions on some long-haul routes as inspections continue, even as it seeks to reassure passengers amid heightened scrutiny following back-to-back incidents.

