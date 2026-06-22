NEET dreams end at locked gates after Bengaluru traffic chaos

As candidates across India appeared for the NEET-UG re-test, traffic congestion allegedly linked to a Congress rally left several families scrambling to reach examination venues on time. Some parents rode scooters on footpaths, weaving through clogged roads in a desperate attempt to beat the clock.

According to parents and videos circulating on social media, some students broke down in tears outside the centres after being denied entry. One video showed candidates attempting to climb the outer gate before realising the inner gates had already been shut.

The exam, which began at 2pm, was being held more than a month after the original NEET test was invalidated following allegations of a paper leak. For many students, it represented another opportunity after weeks of uncertainty and intense preparation.

The incident quickly triggered a political storm, with the BJP accusing the Congress of putting politics ahead of students, while Congress leaders blamed broader problems surrounding the examination process and said traffic advisories had been issued in advance.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said the government had put arrangements in place, including a traffic advisory and helpline, and disputed claims that all the students missed the exam because of the rally.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.