Paper leaks: Board exam marks may get 50% weightage in NEET, JEE admissions

The proposal, according to Indian media reports, is being examined by the Ministry of Education's nine-member committee set up last year to review India's examination system. The panel is expected to submit its final report in the coming weeks.

Dubai: Board examination marks could soon account for 50 per cent of the admission score for professional courses such as medicine and engineering, as the Centre considers sweeping reforms aimed at reducing students' dependence on high-stakes entrance exams and coaching centres.

At present, admissions to medical and engineering colleges are based primarily on scores in entrance examinations such as NEET and JEE, while board exam marks are used only to determine eligibility.

"The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests," a source told PTI.

Besides increasing the role of board examinations, the panel has recommended bringing entrance tests closer to school curricula so that students are tested more on what they learn in classrooms rather than specialised coaching.

The committee's recommendations are expected to be submitted to the government in the coming weeks. If approved, they could significantly reshape admissions to professional courses across the country.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.