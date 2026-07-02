Paper leaks: Board exam marks may get 50% weightage in NEET, JEE admissions

Panel also proposes multiple attempts and entrance tests aligned with school syllabus
Dubai: Board examination marks could soon account for 50 per cent of the admission score for professional courses such as medicine and engineering, as the Centre considers sweeping reforms aimed at reducing students' dependence on high-stakes entrance exams and coaching centres.
The proposal, according to Indian media reports, is being examined by the Ministry of Education's nine-member committee set up last year to review India's examination system. The panel is expected to submit its final report in the coming weeks.
If accepted, the move would mark one of the biggest changes to the country's admission process in decades.
At present, admissions to medical and engineering colleges are based primarily on scores in entrance examinations such as NEET and JEE, while board exam marks are used only to determine eligibility.
Under the proposal, board examination scores would carry 50 per cent weightage in the final admission merit, with entrance test scores accounting for the remaining share.
The reforms are aimed at reducing the high-stakes nature of a single examination and addressing students' growing dependence on coaching institutes.
"The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests," a source told PTI.
The committee was constituted to examine concerns over the rapid growth of coaching centres, the spread of "dummy schools" and the fairness of competitive entrance examinations.
Besides increasing the role of board examinations, the panel has recommended bringing entrance tests closer to school curricula so that students are tested more on what they learn in classrooms rather than specialised coaching.
It is also examining the possibility of allowing multiple attempts at entrance examinations and gradually introducing adaptive, on-demand computer-based tests, a system designed to offer greater flexibility and reduce pressure on candidates.
The proposed reforms come after a series of controversies involving paper leaks, evaluation errors and other irregularities that have raised questions about the credibility of India's examination system.
Officials believe a broader evaluation system that combines board performance with entrance test scores could make admissions fairer while reducing the risks associated with relying on a single examination.
The committee's recommendations are expected to be submitted to the government in the coming weeks. If approved, they could significantly reshape admissions to professional courses across the country.