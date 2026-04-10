Inside Anant Ambani's birthday bash: Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh bring star power to Jamnagar

Ranveer even sang Dooba Dooba Rehta Hoon at the bash
Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is ringing in his 31st birthday on April 10, but the celebrations kicked off early.
Leading the charge was none other than Ranveer Singh. Fresh off the buzz of Dhurandhar, the actor turned heads the moment he landed, flashing that trademark grin for the paparazzi at the airport before diving straight into the festivities. And if that wasn’t enough, he even grabbed the mic later, singing “Dooba Dooba Rehta Hu” alongside Mohit Chauhan.
Singer Harshdeep Kaur couldn’t stop gushing after meeting him, calling him an “absolute gem” and praising his infectious energy and warmth.
Nevertheless, this isn’t a one-star show. The guest list reads like a blockbuster cast: Shah Rukh Khan arrived with Gauri Khan and young AbRam Khan in tow, while Salman Khan debuted a fresh new look on arrival. His sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were also part of the festivities.
The Gen-Z brigade is out in full force too, with Ananya Panday, Agastya Nanda, Kriti Sanon, and Orhan Awatramani (aka Orry) all flying in to join the bash.
Adding a meaningful touch to the glitz, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at a blood donation drive organised as part of the celebrations.
Veteran star Sanjay Dutt also touched down in Jamnagar, keeping the celeb count soaring.
And just when you thought it couldn’t get bigger, a Sufi night lit up the celebrations midweek, headlined by none other than A. R. Rahman. Harshdeep Kaur even shared a moment with the music legend, sealing the night with a dose of fun.