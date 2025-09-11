Windmill inventor William Kamkwamba calls for resilience and creativity
Sharjah: William Kamkwamba, a 38-year-old inventor from Malawi, is living proof that determination and education can change lives. At 14, he built a wind turbine from scrap materials to bring electricity to his village. Today, he works to inspire young people to follow their dreams.
Speaking to Gulf News at the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, Kamkwamba said:
“Young people may face many challenges, but don’t let them stop you. Everything is possible if you focus on your goals. Success comes to those who don’t give up on their dreams.”
In 2001, Malawi was in crisis. A famine gripped the country, and Kamkwamba’s family struggled to buy food, let alone pay school fees. Forced to drop out, he turned to the local library, where he discovered a book titled Using Energy.
Inspired by its diagrams, he built a small windmill that powered a light bulb. Soon, neighbours came asking for help to bring power and water to their homes. What began as a single flicker of light grew into a village-wide project, turning desperation into determination.
Kamkwamba’s story spread worldwide. He earned a scholarship to the African Leadership Academy, graduated from Dartmouth College in the United States, and shared his journey in his bestselling memoir The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, later adapted into a Netflix film.
Today, he leads the Moving Windmills Project, focusing on education, agriculture, and sustainability in Malawi. His vision is to establish an Innovation Center where young people — from Malawi and beyond — can collaborate, share ideas, and create solutions to global challenges.
“This Innovation Center will serve as a hub to uncover hidden talents, inspire creativity, and help turn innovative ideas into real-world solutions,” he explained.
Reflecting on his own path, Kamkwamba said: “I faced many challenges when I started. But I learned that challenges are inevitable. The important thing is to keep moving forward and never give up on your dreams.”
His words resonated strongly with the IGCF audience — not only because of his story, but because they offer a blueprint for overcoming adversity with creativity and courage.
“This is my first time attending IGCF, and it’s been amazing. I hope I get the chance to come back again,” he added with a smile.
