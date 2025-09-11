Reflecting on his own path, Kamkwamba said: “I faced many challenges when I started. But I learned that challenges are inevitable. The important thing is to keep moving forward and never give up on your dreams.”

Today, he leads the Moving Windmills Project, focusing on education, agriculture, and sustainability in Malawi. His vision is to establish an Innovation Center where young people — from Malawi and beyond — can collaborate, share ideas, and create solutions to global challenges.

Inspired by its diagrams, he built a small windmill that powered a light bulb. Soon, neighbours came asking for help to bring power and water to their homes. What began as a single flicker of light grew into a village-wide project, turning desperation into determination.

In 2001, Malawi was in crisis. A famine gripped the country, and Kamkwamba’s family struggled to buy food, let alone pay school fees. Forced to drop out, he turned to the local library, where he discovered a book titled Using Energy.

“Young people may face many challenges, but don’t let them stop you. Everything is possible if you focus on your goals. Success comes to those who don’t give up on their dreams.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.