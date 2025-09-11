GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

From famine to fame: Malawi inventor shares story at Sharjah forum

Windmill inventor William Kamkwamba calls for resilience and creativity

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
William Kamkwamba
William Kamkwamba

Sharjah: William Kamkwamba, a 38-year-old inventor from Malawi, is living proof that determination and education can change lives. At 14, he built a wind turbine from scrap materials to bring electricity to his village. Today, he works to inspire young people to follow their dreams.

Speaking to Gulf News at the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, Kamkwamba said:

“Young people may face many challenges, but don’t let them stop you. Everything is possible if you focus on your goals. Success comes to those who don’t give up on their dreams.”

A light in the dark

In 2001, Malawi was in crisis. A famine gripped the country, and Kamkwamba’s family struggled to buy food, let alone pay school fees. Forced to drop out, he turned to the local library, where he discovered a book titled Using Energy.

Inspired by its diagrams, he built a small windmill that powered a light bulb. Soon, neighbours came asking for help to bring power and water to their homes. What began as a single flicker of light grew into a village-wide project, turning desperation into determination.

Global recognition

Kamkwamba’s story spread worldwide. He earned a scholarship to the African Leadership Academy, graduated from Dartmouth College in the United States, and shared his journey in his bestselling memoir The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, later adapted into a Netflix film.

Today, he leads the Moving Windmills Project, focusing on education, agriculture, and sustainability in Malawi. His vision is to establish an Innovation Center where young people — from Malawi and beyond — can collaborate, share ideas, and create solutions to global challenges.

“This Innovation Center will serve as a hub to uncover hidden talents, inspire creativity, and help turn innovative ideas into real-world solutions,” he explained.

Reflecting on his own path, Kamkwamba said: “I faced many challenges when I started. But I learned that challenges are inevitable. The important thing is to keep moving forward and never give up on your dreams.”

His words resonated strongly with the IGCF audience — not only because of his story, but because they offer a blueprint for overcoming adversity with creativity and courage.

“This is my first time attending IGCF, and it’s been amazing. I hope I get the chance to come back again,” he added with a smile.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

BRIDGE Summit 2025 previewed at IGCF in Sharjah

BRIDGE Summit 2025 previewed at IGCF in Sharjah

46m ago2m read
Humans vs. machines: AI sparks debate at IGCF 2025

Humans vs. machines: AI sparks debate at IGCF 2025

3m read
Building a better future for children with learning difficulties requires a threefold approach, says panel

IGCF 2025: Experts seek renewed support for children

2m read
IGCF 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

IGCF 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

2m read