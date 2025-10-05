GOLD/FOREX
Bangladeshi expat in Sharjah drives away Big Ticket Dream Car

Nabi, 43, has lived in UAE for 25 years and works in a spare parts shop

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
A Bangladeshi expat in Sharjah is the latest winner of Big Ticket’s Dream Car prize, driving away in a brand-new Range Rover Velar in Series 279.

Mohammad Saiful Islam Ahamad Nabi, 43, has lived in the UAE for 25 years and works in a spare parts shop. He has been purchasing Big Ticket entries for the past 3-4 years as part of a group of 10 members. However, he entered the Dream Car series on his own and struck it big with ticket number 022118, purchased on September 18.

“I was so extremely happy when I got the news,” Nabi said, still in disbelief over his win. “I’m not sure what to do with the car yet, but I know this was written in my luck.”

Nabi lives alone in Sharjah while his family is back in Bangladesh. His win came in the same draw that picked another Bangladeshi expat from Sharjah, Harun Sarder Nur Nobi Sarder, as the Dh20 million jackpot winner.

Far from stopping, Nabi plans to keep chasing the dream. “Yes, of course, I will continue buying. My advice to others is simple: keep trying, one day, your luck will also come.”

For Nabi, fortune finally smiled behind the wheel.

