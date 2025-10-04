UAE: Filipina mom wins Dh100K Big Ticket, reunites family after son’s tragic death

Alejandra Pura Fodra to bring her son and 80-year-old mother to Abu Dhabi
For 25 years, Alejandra Pura Fodra has built a life in Abu Dhabi, but her journey has been marked by painful sacrifices, separation from her children, and the unimaginable grief of losing her eldest son. Now, after years of struggle and prayer, a stroke of luck has finally given her the chance to bring her family together again through the Dear Big Ticket initiative.
Life turned upside down during the COVID-19 pandemic when her husband lost his job. To cope, Alejandra sent her children back to the Philippines. Later, she managed to bring her second son back to Abu Dhabi, but her youngest remained in the care of her 80-year-old mother.
Then came the darkest chapter of her life.
“We faced financial problems. After my eldest son’s graduation, we decided to send him home to continue college. But then the call came. It was a motorcycle accident. My son was gone. That was the hardest time in my life. Losing someone is really difficult, but as a mother, I had to stay strong,” said Alejandra, the 54-year-old nursery assistant.
The tragedy deepened her longing to bring her youngest son back to Abu Dhabi, safe under her care. But the cost of residence visas and tickets was beyond her means.
“I didn’t want to risk anything happening to him while being away,” she said.
One day, while scrolling through Facebook, an advertisement for Dear Big Ticket appeared. She decided to give it a try – and won Dh100,000 through the initiative, opening the door to reunite her broken family.
“With the prize money, I will bring my 11-year-old son and my mother here. This has been my prayer for so long. Even talking about it now makes me emotional. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the Big Ticket team for making my dream come true.”
