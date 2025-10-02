Indian mum’s tearful wish for son comes true with Dh100K Big Ticket

Years of worry end for Vineetha as her son’s dreams take a step closer to reality
For 17 years, Sharjah-based Vineetha Shibu Kumar has called the UAE home. But behind her calm smile and professional life as a behaviour therapist lies a constant worry that never leaves her side: the well-being of her son, who battles epilepsy.
Every seizure has been a thief – stealing away normalcy, independence, and even her dreams of giving him the freedom to enjoy simple things like school trips that most children his age take for granted. Now in Grade 12, her son requires round-the-clock care. Medication helps control the seizures, but they remain unpredictable, leaving Vineetha and her husband unable to even consider sending him abroad for higher studies.
“We thought of sending him back to India for his higher education, but we can’t. He can’t be in a hostel. Someone must be with him always. Even if we send him to our parents, they will panic when he has an attack. We need to handle him like a small child,” Vineetha said, her voice heavy with the weight of years spent fighting silently alongside her son.
Her son dreams of becoming a criminologist after studying psychology with criminology.
“We checked with the universities here, but the fees are too high, which we can’t afford.”
It was Vineetha’s husband who stumbled upon the Dear Big Ticket initiative and urged her to apply under the Educational Support category. With little expectation but a mother’s unwavering hope, Vineetha submitted her plea.
Weeks later, her prayers were answered.
Their story touched hearts, and Vineetha was announced as one of the winners, receiving Dh100,000 to support her son’s education.
