Sharjah Press Club spotlights media innovation at IGCF 2025

As the media landscape is increasingly shaped by the fast pace of digital platforms, the headline remains a defining element of any news story, said Maged Mounir, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ahram - the most widely circulating Egyptian daily newspaper. During a session titled “Headlines: The Key to News Highlights.” He stressed, during the session moderated by Rashid Alhamer, Editor-in-Chief of AlAyam, the leading news organisation in Bahrain, that a headline usually determines whether or not a reader will engage with a news article.

Sharjah Press Club, affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, hosted a series of interactive and dialogue-driven sessions as part of the second day of the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), held at Expo Centre Sharjah. The sessions brought together prominent journalists and media professionals.

The Sharjah Press Club also arranged visits for guest journalists to the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, where they toured the Sharjah Autism Centre, Al Wafa School for Capacity Development, and the city’s administrative building. Journalists were also briefed on the creative work of Masarat Centre for Development and Empowerment members and “Takween” products, before touring the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park to learn about its leading projects and innovations.

Garnett noted that such tools are now central to the way journalism is practised, helping newsrooms keep pace with rapid technological change. He added that they also offer new possibilities for producing credible, digital-first content that resonates with audiences whose habits are constantly evolving.

He concluded by highlighting the importance of continuous learning and reading, especially literature, as a way to enrich a journalist’s language. “The more a journalist reads, the more refined and varied their vocabulary becomes, and this naturally enhances the quality of their headlines,” Mounir noted.

He underscored that while digital headlines often prioritise brevity, this should not come at the expense of journalistic credibility. Mounir also discussed the role of artificial intelligence in journalism. “AI is a powerful tool that can support journalists, but it cannot replace human creativity and intuition,” he said. “A headline written by a journalist reflects their personal vocabulary and individual perspective. That human touch remains irreplaceable.”

Mounir also addressed the increasing influence of algorithms on journalism, cautioning that view counts alone do not equate to meaningful journalism. “We cannot let numbers dictate our values. We must adhere to our editorial code of conduct, ethical standards, and house style. Misleading headlines may erode trust and diminish long-term readership.”

He emphasised that the foundation of any effective headline lies in its ability to convey the essence of the news item. In traditional print media, headlines were once long and detailed, sometimes stretching up to 18 words. “At Al-Ahram, which was founded in 1876, we began using short, impactful headlines. One three-word headline from that year had an extraordinary impact,” he recalled.

Mounir said: “Digital media has undoubtedly reshaped the way we write headlines. While the classic headline was clear and direct, today’s digital news outlets often lean towards vagueness in an attempt to attract clicks. But that kind of appeal is short-lived if it is not backed by credible content.”

