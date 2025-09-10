Humans vs. machines: AI sparks fierce debate at IGCF 2025

Experts at IGCF 2025 call for responsible AI use in journalism
Sharjah: On the first day of the 14th annual International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, an open debate unfolded on one of the defining questions of our age: What happens to journalism in the era of artificial intelligence (AI)? Will AI actually be coming for journalism jobs?
The session titled ‘Journalism vs. Artificial Intelligence: Humans or Machines?’, organised by the Sharjah Press Club, featuring Hussam Al-Najjar, Leader of SAP Digital Transformation, and Simon Thethi, tech entrepreneur, product innovator, and media pioneer, explored how far AI has come, what it offers newsrooms, and the fundamental risks it poses to the integrity of the profession.
Al-Najjar shared that in just two years, leading language models have leapt from scoring around 30% on PhD-level science questions to over 80% accuracy. “That’s almost triple as smart in just two years,” he noted.
He also highlighted a study that indicated 81.7% of journalists used AI tools in their work by 2024, while 87% of newsroom managers stated in 2025 that AI had completely or partially changed newsroom operations.
Such growth, he argued, cannot be ignored. From summarisation and transcription to research and multi-format storytelling, AI is already streamlining newsroom workflows. He pointed to examples where journalists used AI to sift through hours of video footage or vast data libraries, tasks impossible to manage manually.
“Gradually, AI is becoming the brain of the newsroom, similar to the 'computer' in Star Trek,” he said. Future scenarios include fully AI-powered editorial systems, personalised news delivery, and seamless multi-format content creation.
But with great power comes great responsibility. He added: “Journalism is already wrestling with public trust, and must tread carefully. If the media is using AI, what are you going to think about it? Will you respect it the same way? AI is not inherently the enemy of journalism. It is a tool that can amplify relevance and efficiency, if used responsibly,” he added.
Thethi, however, painted a more sobering picture. He highlighted the tsunami of AI-generated websites, over 1,300 already identified by Newsguard, with no human editors in sight. “Since ChatGPT was launched in late 2022, AI-generated content has grown by 8,300%. Today, 74% of all websites are reportedly AI-generated,” he said.
The implications are severe. With fake news being widespread, audiences are tuning out, and journalism is facing a credibility crisis.
Thethi shared: “Surveys show that 58% of people no longer trust online information, and nearly 90% of journalists believe AI will amplify disinformation. AI can’t go out into the field, talk to people, and make connections. For example, AI can’t replace the authority of a conflict journalist who has reported on different occurring events. Trust is something only humans can create.”
However, he did not dismiss AI entirely. He acknowledged its utility as a “digital intern,” capable of speeding up transcription, translation, and data processing. He shared the example of Reuters, which has seen newsroom efficiency rise by 30% through AI integration.
But Thethi drew the line at AI as a storyteller: “When everything becomes synthetic, mass-produced, and fake, it’s a race to the bottom. What sets journalism apart is human-created content that carries authority, credibility, and empathy.”
The session left journalists and attendees with the recognition that the future of journalism might not hinge on either rejecting or embracing AI. Instead, it should be built on carefully balancing human judgment, with empathy, and accountability remaining at the centre of storytelling.
The 14th annual edition of IGCF is organised under the theme: “Communication for Quality of Life”. This year’s two-day forum is bringing together more than 237 international speakers and features 51 sessions across over 110 activities, including seven inspiring talks, 22 workshops, across 22 interactive platforms. The programme is built around five key global priorities: food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and the green economy.
The event is supported by 30 partners, including government bodies, research centres, technology and media companies. The forum is produced by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).
