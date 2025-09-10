Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 14th IGCF

Sheikh Sultan leads discussions on government communication
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affaurs, attended the opening of the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF).
The event is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah on September 10 and 11, under the theme: "Communication for Quality of Life."
This year’s edition hosts around 237 international speakers, including high-level government officials, global experts, academics, innovators, and thought leaders. The forum features a comprehensive agenda with over 110 activities, including panel discussions, keynote speeches, and specialised workshops.
The 14th IGCF is centred around the theme of quality of life as a developmental priority and a key component of human well-being. Discussions will explore the role of government communication in translating development visions into actionable outcomes, strengthening public trust in institutions, and promoting inclusive community involvement in decision-making processes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox