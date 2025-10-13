When a dream car turns into a scam: Sharjah Police issue fraud alert

Police urge public to verify sellers and report suspicious ads after surge in online scams
Sharjah: It began with a late-night scroll — a glowing phone screen, a rush of excitement, and the promise of a dream within reach.
A brand-new car. Gleaming photos. A price too good to ignore — Dh30,000.
The advert looked perfect: polished, convincing, and urgent. The seller replied instantly, warning that “many people are interested” and that the first to send the deposit would get the deal. It was a classic pressure tactic — act fast, think later.
The transfer went through. Relief followed. Then silence.
Calls went unanswered. Messages were ignored. Finally, the familiar automated voice confirmed the worst: “The mobile phone you have dialled is switched off.”
The dream vanished. The car never existed. What seemed like an exciting opportunity turned out to be a well-crafted scam — one of many fake online ads spreading across social media and classified sites.
Sharjah Police have released a public warning video highlighting a surge in fake online adverts — especially those offering high-value items such as cars and electronics at unrealistically low prices.
The message is clear: not every great deal is genuine, and misplaced trust can be costly.
“These seemingly attractive offers are often a trap,” police warned. “They target those who fail to verify or ask questions before engaging.”
According to officers, scammers have become more sophisticated, designing adverts that manipulate emotion rather than logic — turning desire into vulnerability.
Sharjah Police say most fraudulent adverts follow a familiar pattern built around three key elements:
A Tempting Dream – The promise of something valuable at a fraction of its real price.
A Symbolic Price – A figure so low it overrides doubt and sparks instant interest.
Flashy Photos – Professional images and convincing details that create a sense of legitimacy.
“Fake ads don’t begin with lies — they begin with dreams, cheap prices, and attractive pictures,” police noted.
The goal is simple: bypass logic and appeal to emotion. Victims are not just buying a product — they’re buying the feeling of getting something extraordinary for less.
A Sharjah police officer explained that scammers exploit two major weaknesses — excessive trust and lack of verification.
“The victim is the one who didn’t verify and didn’t ask,” he said.
Many people, lured by attractive prices, skip basic checks — such as asking to view the item, confirming ownership, or verifying the seller’s identity.
“Excessive trust can cost you dearly. Do not give it to any advertisement.”
Once money changes hands, communication usually stops. The fraudster vanishes, leaving behind financial loss and regret — proof that the scam began not with deception, but with misplaced faith.
Sharjah Police stress that awareness is the best protection. Scammers will keep adapting, but critical thinking and caution remain the strongest defence.
The public is urged to:
Question any deal that seems “too good to be true.”
Always verify before trusting, no matter how convincing an ad looks.
Report suspicious offers immediately by calling 80040.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox