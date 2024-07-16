1. Kite Beach

Stretching 2.4 km with views of Burj Al Arab, Kite Beach, in Jumeirah offers a variety of sports facilities, including a dedicated kite surfing area, jogging track, and boardwalk. It's perfect for families with playgrounds for children and beach access corridors for People of Determination and the elderly. For thrill-seekers, motorised water sports like jet-skiing and banana boat rides are available in safe zones away from swimming areas.

Location: You will find this beach strip when driving down Jumeirah Beach Road (D94). When driving in the direction of Dubai to Abu Dhabi, take a right at 11A street, to navigate through the internal community roads to get to the beach.

Kite Beach, in Jumeirah offers a variety of sports facilities, including a dedicated kite surfing area, jogging track, and boardwalk Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

2. Jumeirah 1 Beach

This beach is designated entirely for swimming and includes a jogging track that extends 1,350 metres.

Location: While driving down the Jumeirah Beach Road (D94) towards Abu Dhabi, you will find this beach on your right, after you cross the Dubai Canal.

3. Jumeirah 2 Beach

Offering an open-gym concept, jogging track, and boardwalk, Jumeirah 2 Beach is well-equipped with beach lounges, playgrounds, and access corridors for People of Determination and the elderly. It even boasts a beach library with books for all ages.

Location: Also called the Jumeirah Open Beach, you will find this beach strip when driving down Jumeirah Beach Road (D94) after Mercato Mall.

4. Jumeirah 3 Beach

This 1,980-metre beach includes a kite surfing area, jogging track, boardwalk, and fitness zones with gym equipment. A highlight is the 125-meter-long 'happiness platform' with seating, ideal for enjoying the sunset or recreational fishing.

Location: This is the third beach strip you will find when driving down Jumeirah Beach Road (D94). You can reach the beach by taking Umm Al Sheif Road from Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).

5. Umm Suqeim 1 and 2 Beach

Extending 615 meters, these two beaches feature separate swimming and surfing areas, a jogging track, public lounges, and access corridors for People of Determination and the elderly. Nearby, you will find Umm Suqeim Park.

Location: Around one kilometre before Burj Al Arab, take a right at 41A street, to navigate through the internal community roads and get to the beach.

Three beaches with night swimming in Dubai In 2023, Dubai Municipality introduced night swimming at three beaches in Dubai. Each of these public beaches has an 800-metre-high light tower, which enables residents and tourists to swim around the clock and electronic screens that display content aimed at increasing safety awareness among beachgoers.



- Jumeirah 2 Beach

- Jumeirah 3 Beach

- Umm Suqeim 1 Beach

Night swimming is available at the three beaches - Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1 Beach. Image Credit: Supplied

6. Al Mamzar Corniche Beach

This 760-metre beach offers a peaceful retreat for swimmers, away from water sports. Facilities include playgrounds, access corridors for People of Determination and the elderly, and a beach library.

Location: You can access the beach strip when driving down Al Khaleej Street (D92). This beach strip falls before the Al Mamzar Beach Park on this route.

7. Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach

Extending for 3.5 kilometres, this beach is designated entirely for swimming, away from water sports activities. It also provides fitness areas with gym equipment, a walking and jogging track, and a bicycle track.

Location: When driving down Al Khaleej Street (D92), you will have to pass the Al Mamzar Corniche beach and then the Al Mamzar Park. The lagoon beach will then be to your left.

Al Mamzar Beach Park Image Credit: Balaram Menon/Gulf News

8. Al Sufuoh Beach

This beach is located between Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, near Madinat Jumeirah, where you can enjoy a stroll and the refreshing sea breeze. In 2021, the beach was also ranked second in the most eye-catching beaches in the world by Kuoni Travel, a luxury tourism company.

Location: Al Sufouh Beach, is accessible by road along King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street. Metro commuters will find it easiest to get off at Dubai Internet City station or Mashreq station, from where a taxi ride to the seaside destination should take no longer than 10 minutes.

9. The Beach, JBR

For a vibrant beachside lifestyle, visit The Beach at JBR, a lively district with restaurants, hotels, lounges, and family-friendly activities. From shopping to water sports like parasailing and wakeboarding, there's plenty to do. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the 600-metre running track.

Location: You can stop at the Sobha Realty Metro Station or DMCC Metro Station and walk over to The Beach opposite JBR.

10. Dubai Islands Beach

Dubai’s first pet-friendly beach, Dubai Islands Beach, welcomes dogs for jogging or swimming. The 460-square-metre dog park allows pets to play leash-free. Enjoy activities like kayaking or paddleboarding.

Location: Located off the coast of Deira, Dubai Islands can be accessed via the newly built Dubai Islands bridge. Head towards the Deira district, and if you are coming from the direction of Abu Dhabi, take the exit for Dubai Islands from the Infinity Bridge.

Dogs can roam leash-free at Dubai Islands Beach.

11. Palm West Beach

Located along the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach offers 1.6 km of promenade and beachfront with stunning Dubai skyline views. The area boasts beachfront restaurants, some of which are pet friendly, and a walking and running trail for fitness enthusiasts.

Location: Located along the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach is best accessed by the Palm Monorail. Once you get on the Palm Gateway connection, get off at the Al Ittihad Park stop, and walk two minutes to the seafront destination.