Dubai: Looking for a budget-friendly and convenient way to travel between major cities in Saudi Arabia? Forget expensive flights and long road trips – intercity bus travel is an excellent alternative that is affordable and efficient.

The Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) operates a comprehensive network of intercity buses, which you can easily book tickets for online. SAT Transportation, managed by SAPTCO, offers a dedicated service for cities in the southern region of the country, which includes metro cities like Riyadh and Jeddah.

Here is everything you need to know.

What are the destinations?

SAT Transportation connects 106 cities and hubs across Saudi Arabia through 31 routes. Key destinations include:

• Abha

• Jeddah

• Riyadh

• Najran

• Khamis Mushayt

• Mecca

• Taif

• Dammam

• Al Kharj

• Al Ahsa

What are the ticket fares?

Ticket costs can vary depending on the type of ticket you are purchasing. You can opt for a regular ticket or a VIP one, which will give you more amenities and a route with fewer stops.

Here are a few examples of ticket costs for two routes:

- Riyadh to Dammam

Regular ticket – SR81.43 (Dh79.71)

VIP ticket – SR108 (Dh 105.72)



- Riyadh to Jeddah

Regular ticket – SR196 (Dh191.86)

VIP – SR214 (Dh209.48)

How to book inter-city bus tickets in Saudi Arabia

1. Visit the official website - Go to satrans.com.sa and create an account by clicking the ‘Login/Register’ button at the top right corner.

2. Register - Provide your full name, email address and mobile number, and create a password. After registering, verify your email by entering the code sent to your inbox. Then, sign in.

3. Book your trip

- On the homepage, enter your trip details: one-way or round trip, departure and arrival cities, travel dates, number of passengers, and ticket type (standard or VIP).

- Click ‘Search’ to view available trips, schedules, and prices. VIP buses offer direct routes with no stops and better amenities.

- Select your preferred trip and click ‘Book.’

- Enter passenger details - Provide the required information, including full name, mobile number, date of birth, and nationality. Choose whether you have a resident identity or iqama or select the passport option if you are not a resident.

- Payment - Confirm your booking and complete the payment using your credit or debit card. Once confirmed, your tickets will be sent to your registered email address.

SAT Transportation intercity buses mainly provide trips within the Southern region of Saudi Arabia.

Can children travel for free?

Children under two years old can travel for free, provided they are accompanied by a guardian and do not occupy a separate seat.

For children aged two to 12, a 50 per cent discount on the ticket price is available when travelling with a parent.

Required documents

To board the bus, not only do you need a valid ticket, but also the following documents:

• National or GCC ID.

• Saudi residence permit.

• Passport and visa documentation for tourists.

How can I check the trip schedule?

You can check the trip schedule and destinations by visiting this link from the website - satrans.com.sa/trips-schedule/. Enter the locations and the trip date.

Can I make any changes or cancellations?

According to SAT Transportation’s policy, you can change your ticket details twice at no charge, up to 60 minutes before departure. Additional changes will incur a fee.

If you cancel your ticket, however, you will need to pay a 30 per cent administration fee if you cancel the ticket at least two hours before departure. If tickets are cancelled less than two hours before departure, the fees are non-refundable.

Refunds can take up to 15 business days to process.

Excess baggage

If your baggage exceeds the permitted weight, an additional fee of SR2 (Dh1.96) per kilogramme will apply, provided space is available.

How to check your departure station