The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

Time Out Market Dubai brings back its popular Sip & Paint experience on May 17 in partnership with Artezaar and Brewdog. The guided painting session invites guests to create their own artwork under the guidance of professional artists while enjoying unlimited beverages, live DJ music and a laid-back social atmosphere. Designed for both beginners and seasoned creatives, the event blends art, music and conversation in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Limited seats are available, with tickets priced at AED 250 per person through Platinumlist.