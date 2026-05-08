The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

Weekend escapes, art, theatre, beach days and nightlife across the UAE
Son of a Fish launches YAMAS, a Friday night experience inspired by the lively spirit of the Athenian Riviera. The evening begins with generous sharing appetisers before gradually transforming into a high-energy party with live entertainment, music, and a vibrant social atmosphere. Packages start from Dh200 per person, with à la carte options also available.
When: Every Friday, from 9:00pm
Where: Son of a Fish, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Harbour
Call: 04 832 6177 email: reservations@sonofafishdubai.com
Time Out Market Dubai brings back its popular Sip & Paint experience on May 17 in partnership with Artezaar and Brewdog. The guided painting session invites guests to create their own artwork under the guidance of professional artists while enjoying unlimited beverages, live DJ music and a laid-back social atmosphere. Designed for both beginners and seasoned creatives, the event blends art, music and conversation in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Limited seats are available, with tickets priced at AED 250 per person through Platinumlist.
When: Sunday, May 17, 4pm to 6:00pm
Where: Time Out Market Dubai
For more details: Visit Platinumlist or @timeoutmarketdubai and www.timeout.com/time-out-market-dubai
Riva Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah rolls out a packed May calendar featuring beachfront dining, family-friendly activities and daily pool and beach access offers.
Guests can enjoy weekday and weekend packages with redeemable food and beverage credits, alongside themed experiences including steak nights, ladies’ day deals, taco Fridays and relaxed Sunday socials.
Families benefit from complimentary entry for children aged eight and below, while pet-friendly spaces, loungers and seaside views add to the laid-back appeal. Sip & Splash packages with unlimited beverages are also available for those looking to turn a beach day into a social afternoon.
When: Daily
Where: Riva Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah
For more details: Call 058 278 4024, visit riva-beach.com or follow @rivabeachdxb
Above Eleven Dubai has reopened with a refreshed weekend line-up built around sunset drinks, Nikkei dining and lively rooftop evenings overlooking West Palm Beach.
Running from Thursday to Saturday, the experience includes Sushi Sundowners with beverages and sushi bites from Dh40, energetic Nikkei Social Club packages with free-flow beverages and sharing plates, and The Nikkei Experience featuring a curated sharing menu with grape for Dh250.
Live DJs from 8pm add to the high-energy atmosphere, making it a go-to spot for after-work gatherings and weekend nights out by the Palm skyline.
When: Thursday to Saturday, 5:00pm until late
Where: Above Eleven Dubai, West Palm Beach
For more details: Call 04 666 1420 or email reservations@aboveelevendubai.com
Short+Sweet Theatre Dubai 2026 continues its five-week celebration of live theatre at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, bringing together more than 250 artists and over 50 original 10-minute plays from around the world.
The audience-driven festival features comedy, drama, musicals and experimental performances, with viewers voting for their favourite productions each week before the Red Carpet Gala Final on May 23.
One of Dubai’s most established theatre festivals, the event highlights emerging UAE-based talent alongside seasoned performers in an energetic and fast-paced format designed for modern audiences.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, until May 23, 2026
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre
For more details: Visit dubai.platinumlist.net, www.shortandsweet.org or follow @shortandsweetdxb
MINT Market returns to Sanderson’s Cafe in The Sustainable City with its Friday Special, an indoor pop-up spotlighting a curated selection of homegrown brands and independent businesses. Visitors can browse lifestyle products, wellness finds and artisanal goods in a relaxed café setting while enjoying 15 per cent off food and drinks.
Designed as a casual social experience, the market offers a fresh mix of vendors each week, making it an ideal stop for those looking to discover local creators, pick up unique products or spend a laid-back Friday morning with friends and family. Entry to the market is free.
When: Friday, May 8, 9:00am to 4:00pm
Where: Sanderson’s Cafe
For more details: Visit MintMarket.ae or follow @mintmarket.ae
Global electronic music icon Carl Cox returns to Dubai to headline the final Pacha ICONS party of the season at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR. Set against an open-air beachfront stage with sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, the closing party promises high-energy house and techno, immersive production and Ibiza-inspired nightlife that stretches into the early hours.
Guests can choose from dance floor access, premium drinks packages and backstage VIP experiences. Known for his marathon DJ sets and influence on global dance music culture, Carl Cox leads one final send-off to the season.
When: Saturday, May 9, 7:00pm to 3:00am
Where: Playa Pacha
For more details: Call +971 4 455 9989, WhatsApp +971 4 275 9999 or email flh.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com
UBK is celebrating Dubai’s pet-loving community with Paws & Pour, a relaxed Sunday gathering designed for guests and their four-legged companions.
Visitors who show a photo taken with their pet in Dubai over the past two months can enjoy a complimentary non-alcoholic drink, while the venue’s ongoing Paws & Play experience offers a pet-friendly social setting with 30 per cent off food and beverages.
Known for its laid-back atmosphere, UBK continues to welcome dogs as part of the experience, creating an easygoing space for pet parents to unwind alongside their furry companions.
When: Every Sunday from May 10 onwards, 12:00pm to 12:00am
Where: UBK, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers
For more details: Visit Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers or follow UBK on social media.