Park Bom tags Lee Min-ho again in new photos — ‘real husband’ rumours resurface, fans confused

Fans are also concerned about her health

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Park-bom had earlier called her 'real' husband
Park Bom is back on our feeds, folks.

On September 14, the 2NE1 star shared new photos on her personal account with the simple caption: Park Bom. On the street.” In the snaps, she’s rocking a black sleeveless top paired with a rosary necklace, and her slightly tousled hair gives off effortless street-chic vibes.

But it wasn’t her fashion that got people talking — it was who she tagged: actor Lee Min-ho.

Fans might recall that last September, Park Bom ignited dating rumors after posting a photo of Lee Min Ho and calling him her “real husband.” Back then, her agency dismissed it as playful fan behavior. Yet Bom doubled down earlier this year, posting more pics on a secondary account with the same claim — despite her agency insisting it was all fandom fun. Bom even claimed her posts were deleted against her will.

Lee Min-ho’s team has consistently denied any personal connection, calling the rumours 'groundless.' Meanwhile, Bom’s comments have only added to the confusion, sometimes stating she’s single while hinting that Lee Min Ho asked her to post certain things.

After recently rejoining 2NE1 activities, Park Bom went on hiatus in August due to health concerns, leaving CL, Dara, and Minzy to continue promotions as a trio. Bom has, however, kept fans updated on social media.

Now, with her latest post tagging Lee Min Ho yet again, fans are worried. Comments like “Is her health really okay?” and “This looks worrying” are flooding in.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
