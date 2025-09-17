The new posters have given us a taste of drama
Hold on to your coffee, folks.
Lee Jun-ho is back. And, he’s ready for some boardroom battles in the upcoming drama Typhoon Family.
Jun-ho plays Kang Tae Poong, a flashy, free-spirited heir who’s used to living life on his own stylish terms (Yes, severe King The Land flashbacks). Then the IMF crisis of 1997 hits, and suddenly he’s not just dressing up; now he’s running a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and zero products to sell.
There’s Kim Min Ha as Oh Mi Seon, the sharp, determined bookkeeper who’s holding it all together. She’s the eldest daughter in her family, juggling responsibilities while chasing her dream of becoming a top-notch career woman.
The new posters give us a taste of the drama. Kang Tae Poong looks every bit the rookie CEO determined to save his company, projecting steely resolve and flashes of charm.
Oh Mi Seon is all sharp angles and decisive stares, radiating the aura of an ace accountant who’s keeping the Typhoon Company ship afloat.
According to the production team, the magic of Typhoon Family lies in the partnership between Tae Poong and Mi Seon. Two people, thrown into a whirlwind era, learning to rely on each other, grow into true professionals, and take on the waves together. Their chemistry and camaraderie would be definitely something to watch.
If you’re ready for boardroom drama, 90s nostalgia, and a dose of Lee Junho charisma, mark your calendars — Typhoon Family is coming for your binge list.
