Couples Who Train Together: Key to lasting fitness and commitment

Why couples are sweating it out before tying the knot, and how to do it right
Everyone wants to look flawless in their wedding photos. The problem is, filters can’t fix fatigue, crash diets don’t last and panic gym memberships gather more dust than sweat. Enter Anthony Lee, personal trainer and performance coach at Activ8 Lifestyle & Fitness, who gets couples into shape without crash diets or overtraining.
Lee doesn’t waste time on gimmicks. “The first thing I focus on is consistency,” he says. His rule: Never go two consecutive days without exercise. For couples who show up with only a few months left, he starts with a conditioning phase: correcting technique, building a foundation of fitness, and only then pushing into progressive goals. “If you don’t commit to making fitness part of your lifestyle, you won’t see lasting results.
Plenty of brides and grooms come in looking for radical transformations. Beware those expectations don’t spiral into unhealthy choices. “We set realistic and sustainable goals together.. The more you trust and adhere to your trainer’s demands, the better your chances of success,” he says. Even modest changes, replacing a sedentary routine with regular strength and cardio sessions, can be game-changing.
Couples often want to tackle fitness as a team. Lee’s verdict: it depends. “Individual sessions are better when one partner needs rehab for an old injury or their fitness levels are different,” he says. But joint sessions have their place, adding accountability, friendly competition, and demonstrating commmitment. “I design joint sessions so no one’s standing around with their heart rate dropping. Couples that train together, stay together.”
While the initial motivation is usually aesthetic, Lee works to shift the mindset. “Fitness is inevitably a way of life. Once you’ve worked hard to feel your best, it’s unlikely you’ll throw it away after the big day,” he says. The long-term perks are undeniable: lower risks of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and mental health struggles like anxiety or dementia. “Exercise is addictive once you start feeling the results. It’s also a commitment to your partner, to look and feel your best for them too.” He encourages couples to pick activities they can share: CrossFit, yoga, Pilates, martial arts, or just a solid gym routine.
Wedding planning is basically a gauntlet of family dinners and tasting menus. Lee’s response? Discipline, not deprivation. “The sacrifices won’t last forever, but they’ll be worth it. You can’t have the honeymoon before the wedding,” he says. The cake, he promises, “will taste sweeter after the hard work.” His toolkit includes smaller portions, higher protein, fewer empty carbs, joint no-drinks challenges. “You’ll save money, improve health, sleep better and drop weight.”If you need structure, he suggests meal plans.
One word of advice: move. Whatever exercise routine you choose, make sure it’s challenging, consistent and progressive. And don’t do it solo. “Even professional athletes have coaches and nutritionists. Why wouldn’t you need one?”
