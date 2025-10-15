The latest episodes have been dealing with possible tragedy and death
Song Joong-ki has had a rough patch of late. After the glowing success of Vincenzo, the star faced setbacks with his recent choices, in particular Bogota. And so he returned to the old comfort, romance, a trope that had brought us Descendants of the Sun, which became an international sensation.
9 years later, it’s the time for My Youth to shine. This JTBC drama already sees fans hotly debating, crying, and theorising episode by episode. First loves reunite, the past collides with the present, and every glance, gesture, or flower metaphor hits like a gut punch.
At the center of the drama is Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong-ki). Once a bright child actor adored by all, Hae’s early fame came with a price: Greed and manipulation from the adults around him stole his childhood shine. Ten years later, he lives quietly as a novelist and florist, his past largely behind him—until Seong Je Yeon (Chun Woo-hee), his first love, shows up again.
Je Yeon is no longer the carefree girl Hae remembers. Once wealthy, her family fell from grace, and she’s now fiercely determined, ambitious, and unapologetically chasing success. Her return shatters Hae’s peaceful life, reigniting emotions he thought he had left behind. It’s sweet, slow and sometimes, very painful.
One Redditor admitted, “I didn’t sign up for trauma. I was really enjoying the cute, slow-burn romance. Ugh. But I’m way too invested in these characters to stop now.”
The early episodes establish the quiet intensity of Hae and Je Yeon’s dynamic. The drama thrives on subtlety: shared glances, soft conversations, and gestures that speak louder than words. Fans were particularly smitten by a particular rooftop scene, where Je Yeon and Hae’s unspoken feelings come alive. “That was beautiful and quiet, and SJ looked so handsome,” one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, the secondary leads, Mo Tae Rin (Lee Joo Myung) and Kim Seok Ju (Seo Ji Hoon), provide humour and warmth. Their quirky chemistry balances the heaviness of the main plot, making the show feel grounded and relatable. “I live for Tae Rin and Seok Joo, That scene where she just removed her backpack and walked off was novel. And she didn’t take it back out of embarrassment,” one wrote.
By episodes 10–11, My Youth turns up the emotional dial. Without giving too many spoilers, we can say that characters faces serious health issues—atrial fibrillation—forcing fans to panic and theorise about potential medical outcomes. Reddit reactions ranged from fear to hope: “Looked up the disease—it’s not good, folks. Bail out now if you don’t want to cry,” warned one.
Nevertheless, these episodes managed to persevere with tension and romance. Hae and Je Yeon are forced to confront their adult selves and their pasts, creating moments that are as poignant as they are heartbreaking. “A stare that means a thousand words, a simple hi that tells a complete story… it’s as if the drama is secondary to the acting itself. Almost like real-life poetry,” one fan wrote.
The cliffhangers are brutal. Episode 11 ends with uncertainty about survival. Who is going to die now? Why can’t we have one show without pain?
“The characters are damaged but in really compelling, realistic ways,” one fan wrote. “Their backstories are fantastical, but the aftermath is believable and never over the top. Flip a table if they give this a tragic end—sweet baby Sunwoo Hae deserves happiness!”
Even the supporting cast has depth. The awkward humor of the second leads, combined with tender moments, creates a full-bodied world where laughter and heartbreak coexist.
Should you watch?
Short answer: yes.
Even if you haven’t seen a single episode, My Youth promises:
Slow-burn romance that actually feels earned
Heartbreaking flashbacks and poetic gestures
Humour and charm from a lovable supporting cast
Cliffhangers that will have you checking your streaming platform every five minutes
Emotional depth
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox