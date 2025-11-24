GOLD/FOREX
BTS’s Jungkook joins best friend Cha Eun-woo’s dance challenge — fans cheer: 'Too wholesome'

Earlier, Eun-woo had danced to Jungkook's chart-topping hit, Seven

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
BTS's Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo have been best friends for over 10 years.
In a video that’s got fans cheering, Jungkook tackled the dance challenge for Cha Eun-woo's 2nd solo mini-album title track, proving once again that this friendship is peak ’97-line magic. Eun-woo rocks his military uniform, showing off his towering height and solid build, while Jungkook keeps it cool in all-black, looking like he walked straight out of a music video.

During the challenge, the duo finishes with a perfect salute to each other—a gesture that’s equal parts charming and emotional, especially since Cha Eun Woo is still serving in the military until January 2027.

Fans have always treasured their brotherhood. One fan hilariously noted that Jungkook revealed during a live that he stayed up all night eating gwamegi with soju at home with a friend—which, spoiler alert, was Cha Eun-woo on leave.

The short clip also sparked a nostalgia trip, with fans revisiting moments like Eun-woo’s “Seven” challenge during Jungkook’s solo promotions and the time Jungkook received a giant doll with Cha Eun Woo’s face at the premiere of ‘The First Ride. Fans were full of affection and one wrote, “Only in K-pop can two guys salute like that because of military serviceㅋㅋㅋ. Jungkook’s senior vibes are giving me heart eyes, and Cha Eun Woo shouting his salute? I love it so much." Another added, "“They look for each other first whenever they get leave. Nearly 10 years of friendship—may Eun-kook forever remain.”

