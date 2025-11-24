BTS’s Jungkook joins best friend Cha Eun-woo’s dance challenge — fans cheer: 'Too wholesome'

The short clip also sparked a nostalgia trip, with fans revisiting moments like Eun-woo’s “Seven” challenge during Jungkook’s solo promotions and the time Jungkook received a giant doll with Cha Eun Woo’s face at the premiere of ‘The First Ride. Fans were full of affection and one wrote, “Only in K-pop can two guys salute like that because of military serviceㅋㅋㅋ. Jungkook’s senior vibes are giving me heart eyes, and Cha Eun Woo shouting his salute? I love it so much." Another added, "“They look for each other first whenever they get leave. Nearly 10 years of friendship—may Eun-kook forever remain.”