At its heart, Romance is a Bonus Book is a straightforward romance of two childhood friends realising their love for each other. But, it’s the little things about this show that set it apart from the clutter of romance and mush: The setting of a book-publishing company is so realistic and atmospheric that you feel the rush and excitement that goes into editing and publishing books. The show demonstrates the painstaking efforts of manuscripts, the lives of dealing with marketing, sales, without ever being laconic and dreary. And in the midst of all these upheavals, the romance quietly blooming is enjoyable to watch. If you want a little spice and drama, there's Wi Ha-Joon, who could complicate a love triangle, but instead, his role has a little something else for the story. There are no villains here; there are people who just love what they do.