Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Manila

Residents report tremors, possibly triggered by movement of "Manila Trench", say Phivolcs
Manila: A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted Manila and nearby provinces on Saturday (October 11, 2025) evening.
The tremor struck Zambales as its epicentre, and was possibly caused by the movement along the so-called Manila Trench, according to government volcanologists Phivolcs.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
An few more aftershock were felt, one with a Magnitude of 2.7 detected at 6.15pm, centred on Botolan, also in Zambales.
The Philippines is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire", a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activity (earthquakes), around the edges of the Pacific Ocean. Roughly 90% of all earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire, and the ring is dotted with 75% of all active volcanoes on Earth.
Local news channel ABS-CBN reported that university students evacuated their buildings around 5:40 pm Fridat as the earthquake rattled the Philippine capital.
Phivolcs reported that the magnitude 5.0 quake struck Cabangan, Zambales (about 166km northwest of Manila) at 5:32 pm on Saturday, according to Phivolcs.
This story is being updated.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox