World
Asia
Philippines
Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Manila

Residents report tremors, possibly triggered by movement of "Manila Trench", say Phivolcs

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Earthquake of magnitude 5 jolted Manila and neighbouring provinces on Saturday (October 11, 2025)
File photo

Manila: A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted Manila and nearby provinces on Saturday (October 11, 2025) evening.

The tremor struck Zambales as its epicentre, and was possibly caused by the movement along the so-called Manila Trench, according to government volcanologists Phivolcs.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

An few more aftershock were felt, one with a Magnitude of 2.7 detected at 6.15pm, centred on Botolan, also in Zambales.

The Philippines is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire", a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activity (earthquakes), around the edges of the Pacific Ocean. Roughly 90% of all earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire, and the ring is dotted with 75% of all active volcanoes on Earth.

Local news channel ABS-CBN reported that university students evacuated their buildings around 5:40 pm Fridat as the earthquake rattled the Philippine capital.

Phivolcs reported that the magnitude 5.0 quake struck Cabangan, Zambales (about 166km northwest of Manila) at 5:32 pm on Saturday, according to Phivolcs.

This story is being updated.

