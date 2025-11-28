54th Eid Al Etihad holidays: Taking Dubai Metro to airport? RTA clarifies luggage rules

Airport passengers urged to plan ahead and avoid traffic during 54th Eid Al Etihad
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged commuters and airport passengers to plan ahead and avoid traffic delays during the 54th Eid Al Etihad holiday long weekend.
Whether you are heading into the city for celebrations or travelling through Dubai International Airport, the Dubai Metro offers a fast and convenient option, with easy access to Terminals 1 and 3.
Travellers are advised to allow extra time for journeys, especially during peak hours. Using the Metro helps bypass road congestion, providing a faster and more comfortable travel experience.
Passengers should ensure their nol cards have sufficient balance, follow instructions from Metro staff, and maintain personal space during busy periods to ensure a safe and smooth journey.
Each passenger is allowed two pieces of luggage:
Large suitcase: Max. 81 × 58 × 30 cm
Small suitcase: Max. 55 × 38 × 20 cm
All luggage must be stowed in the designated areas inside each cabin for safety and convenience.
Ensure your nol Card has enough balance: Dh15 for Silver Class, Dh30 for Gold Class (round trip).
Follow staff instructions and maintain personal space during rush hours.
If entry gates open at event stations, pay at your destination to avoid delays.
Sat, Nov 29: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Sun, Nov 30: 8:00 am – 1:00 am
Mon–Tue, Dec 1–2: 5:00 am – 1:00 am
Sat, Nov 29: 6:00 am – 1:00 am
Sun, Nov 30: 9:00 am – 1:00 am
Mon–Tue, Dec 1–2: 6:00 am – 1:00 am
Check schedule updates for 1–2 Dec via the S’hail app.
Plan ahead, travel safely, and enjoy a hassle-free journey during the holiday weekend.
