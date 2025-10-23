GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Outdoor cinemas in Dubai that you'll love

Family-friendly movie nights are in the offing

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
You'll need popcorn for this weekend plan
You'll need popcorn for this weekend plan
Unsplash

The weather is being kinder, the evening breeze is cooler, and walks outside don’t feel like a trip to a sauna. Welcome to happier times. To add to this element of feel-good, the city is bringing back its outdoor cinemas. Want to try for picnic 2.0, where you can watch a movie, eat popcorn, and feel the grass under your toes? You’ve got it. And if you prefer a plush cinema-going experience complete with reclining chairs and cushions, and fine dining, you can have that too.

Here’s a look at the cinemas that’ll show you stories under the moon.

Vox Cinemas’ Moonlight

Channel your inner princess (or prince) and tune in you are in for a luxe time. The line-up is contemporary, the seats call for relaxation, complete with loungers and couches, bean bags and foot rests, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound. And the food? There’s a special menu to order from, which you can explore from the comfort of your seat.

Price: From Dh60

Where: Galleria Mall on Al Wasl Road.

Cinema Under the Stars

For a film that checks all the family-friendly boxes, saunter over to JLT Park on Saturdays. You can sit on the grass here or on a beanbag (for Dh30 plus popcorn) - and introduce your little one to the pleasure of an old favourite. Here’s a list of the line-up:

18-Oct - The Wild Robot

25-Oct - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

1-Nov - Hotel Transylvania 2

8-Nov - Kung Fu Panda 2

15-Nov - Finding Dory

22-Nov - Wicked

29-Nov - Karate Kid: Legends

6-Dec - Sonic the Hedgehog 1

13-Dec - Coco

20-Dec - Nightmare Before Christmas

27-Dec - Home Alone 2

3-Jan - The Greatest Showman

10-Jan - Wonka

17-Jan - Despicable Me 1

24-Jan - Lilo & Stitch

31-Jan - Spider-man: Homecoming

7-Feb - Brave

14-Feb - Wall E

Cinema Akil in 25hours Hotel One Central

For good food, pop-ups, and an outdoor cinema that will give you all the right vibes, get yourself a ticket to Cinema Akhil in 25hours Hotel. For your first Halloween special this month, book yourself in for A Nightmare on Elm Street on Oct 30 at 8pm. Tickets start at Dh56.70.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Experience Dubai's thrilling Halloween events this year

Your fun guide to spootakular Halloween in Dubai

6m read
Before it was a Halloween staple, the term jack-o’-lantern wasn’t about pumpkins at all—it described the “ignis fatuus” (literally “foolish fire”), or will-o’-the-wisp in English folklore

Why Halloween needs scary pumpkins and 10 other facts

5m read
File photo of Ilaiyaraaja performing at Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai. For more than five decades, Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions have been the soundtrack of South Indian cinema and beyond.

Why Ilaiyaraaja is still the ultimate OG

2m read
Vox Cinema Moonlight experience

Dubai's open-air cinema returns

1m read