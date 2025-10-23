Outdoor cinemas in Dubai that you'll love

Family-friendly movie nights are in the offing
The weather is being kinder, the evening breeze is cooler, and walks outside don’t feel like a trip to a sauna. Welcome to happier times. To add to this element of feel-good, the city is bringing back its outdoor cinemas. Want to try for picnic 2.0, where you can watch a movie, eat popcorn, and feel the grass under your toes? You’ve got it. And if you prefer a plush cinema-going experience complete with reclining chairs and cushions, and fine dining, you can have that too.
Here’s a look at the cinemas that’ll show you stories under the moon.
Channel your inner princess (or prince) and tune in — you are in for a luxe time. The line-up is contemporary, the seats call for relaxation, complete with loungers and couches, bean bags and foot rests, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound. And the food? There’s a special menu to order from, which you can explore from the comfort of your seat.
Price: From Dh60
Where: Galleria Mall on Al Wasl Road.
For a film that checks all the family-friendly boxes, saunter over to JLT Park on Saturdays. You can sit on the grass here — or on a beanbag (for Dh30 plus popcorn) - and introduce your little one to the pleasure of an old favourite. Here’s a list of the line-up:
18-Oct - The Wild Robot
25-Oct - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
1-Nov - Hotel Transylvania 2
8-Nov - Kung Fu Panda 2
15-Nov - Finding Dory
22-Nov - Wicked
29-Nov - Karate Kid: Legends
6-Dec - Sonic the Hedgehog 1
13-Dec - Coco
20-Dec - Nightmare Before Christmas
27-Dec - Home Alone 2
3-Jan - The Greatest Showman
10-Jan - Wonka
17-Jan - Despicable Me 1
24-Jan - Lilo & Stitch
31-Jan - Spider-man: Homecoming
7-Feb - Brave
14-Feb - Wall E
For good food, pop-ups, and an outdoor cinema that will give you all the right vibes, get yourself a ticket to Cinema Akhil in 25hours Hotel. For your first Halloween special this month, book yourself in for A Nightmare on Elm Street on Oct 30 at 8pm. Tickets start at Dh56.70.
