Outdoor cinemas in Dubai that you'll love

The weather is being kinder, the evening breeze is cooler, and walks outside don’t feel like a trip to a sauna. Welcome to happier times. To add to this element of feel-good, the city is bringing back its outdoor cinemas. Want to try for picnic 2.0, where you can watch a movie, eat popcorn, and feel the grass under your toes? You’ve got it. And if you prefer a plush cinema-going experience complete with reclining chairs and cushions, and fine dining, you can have that too.

Channel your inner princess (or prince) and tune in — you are in for a luxe time. The line-up is contemporary, the seats call for relaxation, complete with loungers and couches, bean bags and foot rests, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound. And the food? There’s a special menu to order from, which you can explore from the comfort of your seat.

For a film that checks all the family-friendly boxes, saunter over to JLT Park on Saturdays. You can sit on the grass here — or on a beanbag (for Dh30 plus popcorn) - and introduce your little one to the pleasure of an old favourite. Here’s a list of the line-up:

For good food, pop-ups, and an outdoor cinema that will give you all the right vibes, get yourself a ticket to Cinema Akhil in 25hours Hotel. For your first Halloween special this month, book yourself in for A Nightmare on Elm Street on Oct 30 at 8pm. Tickets start at Dh56.70.

