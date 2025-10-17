Looking to switch up your scene? Whether you're chasing chill vibes by the pool, craving bold flavours from around the world, or planning an epic night out with friends (or your pets), the UAE has your week sorted. From a vibrant Lebanese party hotspot to high-tech VR battles, family-friendly brunches, and beachfront retreats, there’s no shortage of ways to live your best life. So round up the crew (furry friends included), block your calendars, and get ready for the ultimate guide to what’s hot across Dubai and beyond.

Forget everything you know about brunch — Toshi’s Brunch & Beyond will take you on a cross-continental food journey every Saturday. Tuck into endless platters of sushi, sizzling noodles, shish taouk, and an epic live grill station. Don’t miss the “Around the World” dessert counter for a little sweet something. It’s a family-friendly affair, too, with a dedicated kids’ zone featuring games, cinema, and a mini buffet. This is a brunch designed for everyone, and the flavour doesn't stop flowing.

Treat your pet to a five-star weekend at MYAMI, the chic beachfront restaurant that rolls out the red carpet for your furry companion. With a dedicated Paws & Purrs menu, pets can feast on gourmet bites like Pup-Pop Chicken or Meow Medley while you sip cocktails and enjoy sea views. The experience includes exclusive access to Bal Harbour Beach, making it perfect for sunrise walks or sunset chillouts. Dining with your dog has never looked — or tasted — better.

This weekend, head to Riverland Dubai at Dubai Park and Resorts for a celebration bursting with culture, colour, and unforgettable moments. From Oct 17 to Oct 19, enjoy energetic dance showcases, live Dhol performances, a sitar soloist, and fireworks every night at 9.30pm. Kids and adults alike can try the intricate henna art, savour festive bites, and soak up festive vibes. The best part? Access to Motiongate, Real Madrid World, Legoland, or Legoland Water Park for just Dh99, or go big with a two-park pass for Dh149. With 25 per cent off retail across the parks, this is a weekend packed with value, culture, and celebration for the whole family.

Make the most of the cooler weather with a desert day pass at the serene Bab Al Shams resort. Surrounded by golden dunes and swaying palms, the infinity pool offers a peaceful weekend escape far from the city. Guests can enjoy Dh120 in dining credit at the pool bar or Zala restaurant, with light bites and beverages adding to the sense of relaxation. Whether you’re unwinding solo or bringing the family, this is desert bliss done right.

This Diwali, chocolate meets Indian haute cuisine at Kinara by Vikas Khanna in a one-of-a-kind collaboration with luxury chocolatier Forrey & Galland. Diwali by Design is a five-night celebration where storytelling, tradition, and indulgence come together. The Dh350 set menu blends classic Indian flavours with artisanal chocolate elements, curated by chef Vikas Khanna, chef Ashish, and Forrey & Galland’s master chocolatier. Each evening highlights a themed sweet — think chocolate gold bars on Dhanteras or saffron-marigold treats on Diwali night — while the space is transformed with thousands of marigolds and flickering lights.

Step into the electric world of Antika, where the spirit of Beirut comes alive in the heart of DIFC. This hotspot delivers full-throttle weekend energy with live Arabic music, theatrical performances, and non-stop vibes until 3am. Antika's Midnight Cravings Menu hits just right with late-night saj wraps, classic mezze and grilled kebabs. It's perfect for an evening you’ll still be talking about on Monday.

Step into a new world of fun at Battleworld, the UAE’s most immersive VR experience. This isn’t your typical arcade — each game puts you inside the action, whether you're battling zombies, escaping haunted mansions, or joining galactic missions. It’s a brilliant option for weekend plans with friends, adventurous dates, or even team-building. With locations across the UAE and high-energy gameplay that gets you moving, Battleworld turns screen time into scream time — and it’s a total adrenaline rush.

For a soul-satisfying Indian lunch look no further than the Burj Khalifa’s Armani/Amal. This weekend-only lunch features a refined, family-style menu inspired by India’s rich culinary regions. From tandoori tiger prawns to creamy daal makhani and gulab jamun, every dish is artfully presented and full of flavour. Ideal for intimate catch-ups or family gatherings, it’s a sophisticated way to enjoy a leisurely break with breathtaking Downtown views. Price: Dh260 (per person)

Looking for a creative and delicious activity for the kids this weekend? Head to The Coop House at Mirdif City Centre for a hands-on Kids’ Pizza-Making Masterclass on Sunday, October 19. Ideal for children aged four to 13, the session invites young chefs to knead, top, and bake their own pizzas from scratch under the guidance of a friendly chef. Each child gets a chef’s hat and apron, a pizza to take home, a certificate, and even a complimentary burger after the class. With only 12 spots per session, it’s a cosy, fun-filled workshop that turns your shopping day into a culinary adventure.

The annual extravaganza is back with a bang for its 30th edition, and there's so much to explore. From budget buys to international treats, games, performances and more, there truly is something for everyone. Mid-month budget got you feeling low? Check out our guide to experiencing this fun fete without straining your wallet.

Sundays are made for roasts, and Crafty Fox delivers a solid contender. Choose from juicy beef, tender chicken, or a veg-friendly option, all served with Yorkshire pudding, roasties, gravy, and your choice of select beverage. Set inside Yas Links Golf Club, it’s the ideal place to wind down the weekend with hearty food, good drinks, and scenic views over the greens. Bonus: you don’t need to be a golfer to dig in.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.