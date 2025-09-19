Savor the Flavors of Dubai: Top dining spots for every taste and occasion

Exciting spots for standout brunches, teas and dinners, each with an irresistible deal
Dubai’s newest Tex-Mex hotspot hosts a lively family carnival with live music, balloon artists, and cowboy-hat customisation, plus a chance to meet the friendly mascot. Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of games, performances and Tex-Mex bites for all ages.
Offer: Free entry, September 13 & 14, 1pm – 7pm
Call: 04 259 7497, reservations.ibn@rodeodrivedubai.com
With upbeat DJ tunes and a relaxed atmosphere, this venue brings nature’s bounty directly to your plate, a perfect way to recharge your weekend. Enjoy crisp vegan bowls, vibrant poke stations, hearty mains, and guilt-free desserts—all highlighting delicious clean eating, ideal for every conscious foodie and a brunch lover.
Offer: Dh149 per person – Non-Alcoholic Package, Dh 249 per person – Alcoholic Package, every Saturday - 1pm - 4pm
Call: 04 5498888
Experience a modern Japanese menu with Korean influences at this Michelin Guide Dubai restaurant from 2022 to 2025. The Taste of W set menu is served in a stylish setting with rooftop views of Palm Jumeirah. The menu features highlights like 48-Hour Shortrib with seasonal root vegetables, Grilled Salmon with spicy teriyaki, and the signature Butter Mochi Cake with coconut sorbet and salted caramel popcorn.
Offer: Dh220 per person - Monday - Friday, 7pm - 11pm
Call: 04 245 5800
Enjoy a delightful mix of culinary offerings and refreshing beverages at this venue, making it perfect for a leisurely lunch or an evening feast with friends and family. The buffet features a rich selection of international dishes, from hearty classics to globally inspired flavours. Complement your meal with Gardenia’s all-day beverage special.
Offer: Gardenia’s All-Day Special Starts from Dh33 per person, Lunch/Dinner Buffet Dh79 per person, Daily | All Day, Lunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dinner 6.30pm to 10.30pm
Call: 04 324 5999
With its blend of luxury, stunning views, and delightful cuisine, this place is the ideal spot for creating meaningful moments and lasting memories by the sea. The highlight of the weekend experience is the Endless Flavours of Asia brunch, with Asian dishes like hand-rolled sushi, steamed dim sum, and aromatic stir-fries. Available exclusively on weekends, this experience includes full access to the Arabian Court pool.
Offer: Dh305 per person for dining experience only, Dh400 per person inclusive of summer pool pass & soft beverages during lunch, Dh500 per person inclusive of summer pool pass & house beverages during lunch, Dh200 per child (4 - 11 years old), Kids below 4 on a complimentary basis. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from 12.30pm - 4.30pm
Call:04 315 2412
Kick off your weekend on a literal high note, soar above the city and indulge in a vibrant fusion buffet featuring bold and aromatic flavours of East and West Asia. It’s the perfect way to gather your friends, take in the stunning skyline, and start your weekend with delicious food.
Offer: Dh99.90 per person | Pay 2, Eat 3 for Dh238, Fridays 7 – 11pm
Call: 050 707 1196
This Levantine dining and nightlife venue offers a vibrant mix of dining, live entertainment, and dynamic DJ sets, all inspired by the glamour of the Oriental golden age. The menu includes signature dishes such as Hummus Royale with Wagyu tenderloin, grilled lobster, and Osmaliyeh tiramisu, accompanied by inventive cocktails and world-class live performances.
Offer: À la carte dining
Call: 050 735 9177
As the sun sets, this place becomes the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening with its newly launched Dinner Set Menu. The menu is thoughtfully curated to embody the refined simplicity and warmth of the South of France. Enhance your dining experience by adding a glass of wine for Dh55.
Offer: Dh155 per person, Dh55 for one glass of wine, available daily
Call: 04 541 7755
Fwala at this location reimagines the Emirati tradition of afternoon hospitality, typically observed between lunch and dinner. This ritual encourages guests to pause, connect, and enjoy a selection of sweet and savoury snacks, accompanied by coffee and tea. The Fwala experience features a beautifully arranged tray filled with delicacies such as Chebab with honey, mini lobster rolls, and hibiscus macarons, all served in a welcoming atmosphere that reflects the warmth of Emirati culture.
Offer: starting from Dh195 per person, available daily from 3pm – 6pm
This new dining destination in Dubai celebrates the richness of Italian cuisine, drawing inspiration from a fishing village renowned for its anchovies and artisanal recipes. The menu captures the essence of coastal cooking, featuring high-quality, fresh ingredients and signature dishes such as Gamberoni Grigliati — charcoal-grilled prawns served with spicy La Ratte potatoes and seafood bisque. With stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, the restaurant blends rustic warmth with contemporary elegance, creating a perfect atmosphere for long lunches, lively dinners, and special celebrations.
Call: 04 436 8888
Indulge in a relaxing weekend family brunch, featuring the comforting flavours of Italy. Delight in a buffet-style salad bar, a live pasta station, and homemade Italian dishes served to your table. While you savour your meal, kids can make their own pizzas with the chefs and play in a dedicated area, making is a memorable family time.
Offer: Dh159 with soft drinks, Dh199 with house drinks, free for kids up to 10 years old, every Saturday from 12.30pm - 3.30pm
Call: 04 366 9187
Indulge in a refined Parisian Afternoon Tea experience, offering freshly baked scones, delicate pastries, and savoury bites. Signature macarons are paired with DAMMANN Frères teas and speciality coffees. This elegant Parisian-inspired venue overlooks Dubai Creek, making it perfect for leisurely afternoons or intimate gatherings.
Offer: Dh125 per person, daily from 12 – 6 pm
Call: 04 701 1127
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox