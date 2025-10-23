This is a straight-up misery fest, and it gets….weird as you go along. But hey, Seo In-guk and Jung So-min fans, you might ride this through. It follows a troubled man who falls for Yoo Jin-kang, the sister of a detective investigating him in a murder case. Sparks fly, hearts ache, and secrets unravel, all while the detective tries to keep them apart. Fans of jaw-clenching suspense, gut-punch romance, and stories that dig into trauma and mental health, beware: the ending is… polarising, to say the least. This one sticks with you.